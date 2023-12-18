Iran, Azerbaijan To Ink Agreement On Araz Road Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Iran and Azerbaijan will officially sign an agreement on the implementation of Araz road corridor within the next month, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash told reporters, Trend reports.

The Araz road corridor will connect the Eastern Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by passing through the territory of Iran.

The minister mentioned that an event will be held in connection with the signing of the corridor agreement. He also said that representatives of Russia will be present at the event.

Bazrpash said that with the appointment of the contractor company, the process of construction of the Araz corridor has started.

This process will be carried out within the framework of the construction of a bridge over the Araz River and the expansion of the highway.

