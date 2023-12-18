Iran, Azerbaijan To Ink Agreement On Araz Road Corridor

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Iran and
Azerbaijan will officially sign an agreement on the implementation
of Araz road corridor within the next month, Iranian Minister of
Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash told reporters,
Trend reports.
The Araz road corridor will connect the Eastern Zangazur
economic region of Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
by passing through the territory of Iran.
The minister mentioned that an event will be held in connection
with the signing of the corridor agreement. He also said that
representatives of Russia will be present at the event.
Bazrpash said that with the appointment of the contractor
company, the process of construction of the Araz corridor has
started.
This process will be carried out within the framework of the
construction of a bridge over the Araz River and the expansion of
the highway.
