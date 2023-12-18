               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran, Azerbaijan To Ink Agreement On Araz Road Corridor


12/18/2023 9:21:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Iran and Azerbaijan will officially sign an agreement on the implementation of Araz road corridor within the next month, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash told reporters, Trend reports.

The Araz road corridor will connect the Eastern Zangazur economic region of Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by passing through the territory of Iran.

The minister mentioned that an event will be held in connection with the signing of the corridor agreement. He also said that representatives of Russia will be present at the event.

Bazrpash said that with the appointment of the contractor company, the process of construction of the Araz corridor has started.

This process will be carried out within the framework of the construction of a bridge over the Araz River and the expansion of the highway.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107619003

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search