European Commission Allocates EUR 65M To Countries Hosting Ukrainian Refugees

“The European Commission has decided last week to make available over €65 million from the Asylum Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) to support Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, and Romania in hosting people fleeing the Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the statement says.

The European Commission notes that the decision follows a targeted call for financing of the projects aiming to alleviate the pressure on the reception capacity of these Member States and to help them ensure that beneficiaries of temporary protection receive the necessary support, services and assistance.



“Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, and Romania can now use this additional funding from the EU budget to help beneficiaries of temporary protection move out of collective accommodation towards private housing, by supporting them financially during the transition period, with language and vocational training, as well with as access to social and health services. Member States agencies, civil society organisations and international organisations can start implementing their projects already as of today. The funding will be subject to the respective monitoring and control systems of the EU financial framework,” the statement says.

As reported, according to the European Commission, the European Union is currently hosting more than 4.1 million Ukrainians benefiting from temporary protection. The Temporary Protection Directive was activated for the first time in the EU's history shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and was later extended until March 2025.

