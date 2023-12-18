International Partners Support Mykolaiv Region For Hundreds Million Dollars - Kim

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, international partners have sent hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to support the Mykolaiv region.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this in an interview with an Ukrinform correspondent, which is being prepared for publication.

" The Mykolaiv region is a leader in Ukraine in terms of international cooperation, and we work closely with a large number of partners. In particular, these are UN agencies such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF, the World Food Program and many others. They provide us with huge amounts of various assistance - from construction materials, equipment, generators - to food, hygiene products, clothing and financial support worth hundreds of millions of dollars," Kim said.

Sirens of warning system malfunctioned in

He also noted that the system of cooperation has recently changed. Last year, humanitarian and financial aid to specific residents of the region prevailed, while now the support is aimed at restoring the economy, social facilities, creating jobs, etc.

The head of the region also added that Denmark has become an official partner of the Mykolaiv region, and this has already yielded significant results. According to the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the total amount of funds allocated to the Mykolaiv region for 2022-2024 is 75.5 million euros.

As reported, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark opened an office in Mykolaiv.