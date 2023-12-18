Composition Dedicated To Shusha Wins International Prize

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The worldwide competition awarded third place to the classical
music composition honouring Shusha, the cultural centre of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Austrian composer, music theorist, and ethnomusicologist Aria
Torkanbouri wrote the song "Shusha Resounds" in 2021. "Shusha
Resounds" is a piece devoted to the memory of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, a
renowned Azerbaijani composer, musicologist, music theorist, and
publicist. The composition of the work was based on themes and
motifs from a few of U. Hajibeyli's chosen works.
The piece was filmed on video and entered into the III
International Competition of the "National Music and Global Culture
Society" in New York. It was performed by the Vienna-based "Ost
Ensemble" at the Azerbaijan Culture Centre. The piece of art
received the third-place prize in the contest.
Noteworthy is the fact that "Uzeyir Hajibeyli" won the prize for
this work in the 2021 "National Society of Music and Global
Culture" First International Competition.
