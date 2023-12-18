Azerbaijan, Russia Discuss Joint Operation Of Samur Hydrosystem

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 25th meeting of the joint Azerbaijani-Russian commission on
joint use of water resources of the transboundary Samur River was
held on the territory of Russian Dagestan, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the meeting was attended by the
co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side,
"Azerbaijan Amelioration and Water Management".
Besides, the meeting was held under the leadership of Deputy
Chairman of the Board of JSC Zakir Guliev and co-chairman from the
Russian side, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Water Resources
of this country Vadim Nikonorov. The meeting was attended by
representatives of the joint-stock company, the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the
State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and the State
Border Service.
The meeting discussed the distribution of water resources of the
Samur River between the two countries, monitoring, joint operation
of the Samur hydroelectric complex, and other issues. A protocol on
the measures taken was also signed.
