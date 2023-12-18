Azerbaijan, Djibouti Foreign Ministries Hold Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The first round of political consultations between the
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Djibouti was held in Djibouti, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign
Ministry.
The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister
Yalchin Rafiyev, while the Djibouti delegation was headed by
Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ali
Hassan.
Within the framework of Deputy Minister Y. Rafiyev's visit to
Djibouti, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Foreign Minister
Mahmoud Ali Yusuf and members of the Djibouti-Azerbaijan
inter-parliamentary friendship group.
During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the main
topics on the agenda of various directions of political relations
between the two countries, expressed satisfaction with the current
level of relations.
The sides stressed the importance of continuing the experience
of coordination and mutual support on important issues both
bilaterally and within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement,
the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and other multilateral
cooperation platforms.
The delegations of Azerbaijan and Djibouti considered
possibilities of further diversification of bilateral relations,
especially activation of contacts and business ties in economic,
social, and humanitarian spheres.
The sides emphasised the importance of mutual visits between
Azerbaijan and Djibouti and the importance of further development
of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
It was agreed that the next round of political consultations
will be held in Baku next year.
