Azerbaijan, Djibouti Foreign Ministries Hold Consultations

Asim Aliyev

The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Djibouti was held in Djibouti, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the Djibouti delegation was headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ali Hassan.

Within the framework of Deputy Minister Y. Rafiyev's visit to Djibouti, the Azerbaijani delegation met with Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Yusuf and members of the Djibouti-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group.

During the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the main topics on the agenda of various directions of political relations between the two countries, expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations.

The sides stressed the importance of continuing the experience of coordination and mutual support on important issues both bilaterally and within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and other multilateral cooperation platforms.

The delegations of Azerbaijan and Djibouti considered possibilities of further diversification of bilateral relations, especially activation of contacts and business ties in economic, social, and humanitarian spheres.

The sides emphasised the importance of mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Djibouti and the importance of further development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

It was agreed that the next round of political consultations will be held in Baku next year.