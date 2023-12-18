Azerbaijan Discusses Cooperation In Transport & Digital Development With IFC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transportation, Rashad Nabiyev, received the Vice President for Europe and Latin America of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Alfonso Garcia Mora, Azernews reports.

''We were pleased to meet with Vice President for Europe and Latin America of IFC Alfonso Garcia Mora, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan. We discussed opportunities for cooperation in projects implemented in our country in the field of transportation and digital development," the Azerbaijani official said.

Recall that Azerbaijan became a member state of the IFC in 1995. Since then, IFC has invested around $500 million in the country, including $73 million through mobilisation across sectors including financial services, infrastructure, and manufacturing. IFC has also supported around $100 million in trade through its trade finance program, provided $250 million for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in 2004, and implemented several advisory projects to boost private sector growth.