Azerbaijan Discusses Cooperation In Transport & Digital Development With IFC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transportation,
Rashad Nabiyev, received the Vice President for Europe and Latin
America of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Alfonso
Garcia Mora, Azernews reports.
''We were pleased to meet with Vice President for Europe and
Latin America of IFC Alfonso Garcia Mora, who is on a visit to
Azerbaijan. We discussed opportunities for cooperation in projects
implemented in our country in the field of transportation and
digital development," the Azerbaijani official said.
Recall that Azerbaijan became a member state of the IFC in 1995.
Since then, IFC has invested around $500 million in the country,
including $73 million through mobilisation across sectors including
financial services, infrastructure, and manufacturing. IFC has also
supported around $100 million in trade through its trade finance
program, provided $250 million for the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
in 2004, and implemented several advisory projects to boost private
sector growth.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107618996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.