Cellpay Elevates Financial Leadership With Seasoned CFO Michael Burstein In Fintech Expansion

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) STAFFORD, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / CellPay, a trailblazer in fintech solutions for both banked and unbanked populations, proudly announces the strategic addition of Michael Burstein as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A veteran with over 26 years of experience spanning technology sectors such as telecom, Cleantech, Supply Chain Management, and Fintech, Mr. Burstein brings a wealth of expertise to CellPay.





Scheduled to officially join on December 15th, 2023, Mr. Burstein comes to CellPay from a leading technology provider focused on the public and academic library space, where he served as both CFO and COO. His prior role as CFO at Xpansiv Data Systems further solidifies his standing as a distinguished financial and operations executive.

Known for orchestrating two successful IPOs and steering over 60 M&A transactions throughout his career, Mr. Burstein's appointment aligns seamlessly with CellPay's commitment to innovation and growth. Founder and President Parvez Jasani expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to welcome Michael to the CellPay family. His extensive experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we continue to pioneer inclusive financial solutions for a diverse global audience."

In a warm welcome, CEO Richard Mas added, "We are thrilled to have Michael join us at CellPay. His exceptional leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our financial strategy forward, and we eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions he will make to our team."

Michael Burstein himself expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to join CellPay and contribute to its mission of transforming fintech. The company's commitment to innovation and financial inclusion resonates with my values, and I look forward to being a part of this dynamic team."

This strategic move underlines CellPay's dedication to shaping the future of fintech, providing robust financial services to a broad spectrum of users, and reinforcing its position as a leader in the dynamic intersection of technology and finance. The entire CellPay team looks forward to achieving new milestones with Mr. Burstein at the financial helm.

