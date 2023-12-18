PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES DECEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: PBT ) ("Permian")
today
declared
a
cash
distribution
to
the
holders of
its
units
of
beneficial
interest
of
$0.106232
per
unit,
payable on
January 16, 2023, to unit holders of record on December 29, 2023.
This
month's distribution
decreased from
the
previous
month
due
to
an increase
in production costs on the Waddell Ranch Properties relative to the payment of ad valorem taxes. This was partially offset by an increase in volumes of oil and gas produced on both the Waddell Ranch Properties and Texas Royalty Properties for the month of October.
WADDELL RANCH
In
reporting October
production
of
the
Underlying
Properties
for
this
month's
press
release,
production
for
oil
volumes was 268,044 (gross) and was priced at approximately $84.60 per bbl. Production for gas volumes (including gas liquids) was 886,479 Mcf (gross) and was priced at approximately $1.41 per Mcf, which now includes the value received from plant products and natural gas liquids. Net revenue for the underlying properties of the Waddell ranch was $22,824,450 (gross) for October. Lease Operating Expenses were
$11,056,888 (gross)
and Capital Expenditures
(CAPEX) were $6,863,629 (gross)
for October,
netting
a
positive Net Profit Interest (NPI) of $4,903,933. This would put the trust's proceeds of 75% as a positive $3,677,949 (net) to contribute to this month's distribution. For the month of October, revenue increased compared to the prior month. The overall decrease in prices was offset by the uptick in volumes as the result of one additional day plus an eight percent increase in volumes produced by day.
Production costs in October significantly increased due to an Ad Valorem true up to replace estimates with the actual tax based on statements from the county. This was partially offset by a decrease in capital projects due to the absence of horizontal completion costs that had been reported in prior months. Given that if current oil and gas pricing continues, Waddell Ranch may or may not be able to continue to contribute to the distribution in the foreseeable future, to cover the ongoing CAPEX budget. The Waddell Ranch Properties NPI contributed to this month's distribution.
First
sales
received for
the
month
of
October 2023
wells
were
as
follows:
(all
net
to
the
Trust), 0.8
new
drill
wells,
including
0.0
horizontal
wells,
5.6
recompleted
wells.
Waiting
on
completion,
as
of
10/31/2023,
were
1.5
drill wells,
including
0.4
horizontal
wells and 3.0 recompletion wells. Also, 3.4 wells, plugged and abandoned, were completed.
Blackbeard
has
provided
the
projected
2023
capital
expenditure
budget
for
the
Waddell
Ranch
Properties
to
be
an
estimated
$96.8
million (net
to
the
Trust)
with
a
projection
of
about
30.75 new
drill
wells and
45
recompletions along
with
about
37.5
plug
and abandoned wells.
At this point in time, approximately 76% of that budget has been incurred.
TEXAS ROYALTY PROPERTIES
Production for the underlying properties at the Texas Royalties was 16,522 barrels of oil and 20,507 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Texas Royalties was 14,833 barrels of oil and 18,418 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $86.51 per bbl and for gas was $4.25 which includes significant NGL pricing per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of October for oil and the month of September for gas. These allocated volumes were impacted by the pricing of
both
oil
and
gas.
This
production
and
pricing
for
the
underlying
properties
resulted
in
revenues
for
the
Texas
Royalties
of
$1,516,513. Deducted from these were taxes of $151,857 resulting in a Net Profit of $1,364,657 for the month of October. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 95% of the Underlying Properties, this would result in a net contribution by the Texas Royalties of $1,296,424 to this month's distribution.
|
|
Underlying
Properties
|
Net
to Trust
Sales
|
|
|
|
Volumes
|
Volumes
|
Average
|
Price
|
|
Oil (bbls)
|
Gas (Mcf)
|
Oil (bbls)
|
Gas (Mcf)
|
Oil (per
bbl)
|
Gas (per
Mcf)
|
Current
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waddell
Ranch
|
268,044
|
886,479
|
201,033
|
664,859*
|
$84.60
|
$1.41**
|
Texas Royalties
|
16,522
|
20,507
|
14,833
|
18,418*
|
$86.51
|
$4.25**
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waddell
Ranch
|
241,017
|
804,845
|
180,763
|
603,634*
|
$88.56
|
$3.86**
|
Texas Royalties
|
16,491
|
23,130
|
14,805
|
20,757*
|
$85.37
|
$3.99**
*These
volumes
are
the
net
to
the
trust,
after
allocation
of
expenses
to
Trust's
net
profit
interest,
including
any
prior
period
adjustments.
**This pricing includes sales of gas liquid products.
General
and
Administrative
Expenses deducted
for
the
month
were
$32,998
resulting
in
a
distribution
of
$4,951,350
to 46,608,796 units outstanding, or $0.106232 per unit.
The
worldwide
market
conditions
continue to
affect
the
pricing
for
domestic
production.
It
is
difficult to
predict
what
effect
these conditions will have on future distributions.
The 2022 Annual Report with Form 10-K and the January 1, 2023 Reserve Summary are posted on Permian's website. Permian's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports, tax information booklets, and a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all can be found on Permian's website at Additionally, printed reports can be requested and are mailed free of charge.
Contact: Nancy Willis, Vice President, Argent Trust Company, Trustee, Toll Free – 1.855.588.7839
SOURCE Permian Basin Royalty Trust
MENAFN18122023003732001241ID1107618951
