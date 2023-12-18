PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES DECEMBER CASH DISTRIBUTION

This

month's distribution

decreased from

the

previous

month

due

to

an increase

in production costs on the Waddell Ranch Properties relative to the payment of ad valorem taxes. This was partially offset by an increase in volumes of oil and gas produced on both the Waddell Ranch Properties and Texas Royalty Properties for the month of October.

WADDELL RANCH

In

reporting October

production

of

the

Underlying

Properties

for

this

month's

press

release,

production

for

oil

volumes was 268,044 (gross) and was priced at approximately $84.60 per bbl. Production for gas volumes (including gas liquids) was 886,479 Mcf (gross) and was priced at approximately $1.41 per Mcf, which now includes the value received from plant products and natural gas liquids. Net revenue for the underlying properties of the Waddell ranch was $22,824,450 (gross) for October. Lease Operating Expenses were

$11,056,888 (gross)

and Capital Expenditures

(CAPEX) were $6,863,629 (gross)

for October,

netting

a

positive Net Profit Interest (NPI) of $4,903,933. This would put the trust's proceeds of 75% as a positive $3,677,949 (net) to contribute to this month's distribution. For the month of October, revenue increased compared to the prior month. The overall decrease in prices was offset by the uptick in volumes as the result of one additional day plus an eight percent increase in volumes produced by day.

Production costs in October significantly increased due to an Ad Valorem true up to replace estimates with the actual tax based on statements from the county. This was partially offset by a decrease in capital projects due to the absence of horizontal completion costs that had been reported in prior months. Given that if current oil and gas pricing continues, Waddell Ranch may or may not be able to continue to contribute to the distribution in the foreseeable future, to cover the ongoing CAPEX budget. The Waddell Ranch Properties NPI contributed to this month's distribution.

First

sales

received for

the

month

of

October 2023

wells

were

as

follows:

(all

net

to

the

Trust), 0.8

new

drill

wells,

including

0.0

horizontal

wells,

5.6

recompleted

wells.

Waiting

on

completion,

as

of

10/31/2023,

were

1.5

drill wells,

including

0.4

horizontal

wells and 3.0 recompletion wells. Also, 3.4 wells, plugged and abandoned, were completed.

Blackbeard

has

provided

the

projected

2023

capital

expenditure

budget

for

the

Waddell

Ranch

Properties

to

be

an

estimated

$96.8

million (net

to

the

Trust)

with

a

projection

of

about

30.75 new

drill

wells and

45

recompletions along

with

about

37.5

plug

and abandoned wells.

At this point in time, approximately 76% of that budget has been incurred.

TEXAS ROYALTY PROPERTIES

Production for the underlying properties at the Texas Royalties was 16,522 barrels of oil and 20,507 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Texas Royalties was 14,833 barrels of oil and 18,418 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $86.51 per bbl and for gas was $4.25 which includes significant NGL pricing per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of October for oil and the month of September for gas. These allocated volumes were impacted by the pricing of

both

oil

and

gas.

This

production

and

pricing

for

the

underlying

properties

resulted

in

revenues

for

the

Texas

Royalties

of

$1,516,513. Deducted from these were taxes of $151,857 resulting in a Net Profit of $1,364,657 for the month of October. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 95% of the Underlying Properties, this would result in a net contribution by the Texas Royalties of $1,296,424 to this month's distribution.