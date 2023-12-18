(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 15 December 2023, AB Invalda INVL acquired 62,270,383 newly issued shares of AB Šiaulių bankas, after increasing the authorized capital of the bank and making entries by the account manager in the securities account. New shares are listed on the regulated market Nasdaq Vilnius. This represents 9.39% of the shares of Šiaulių bankas and the votes granted by them (after the increase in the authorised capital).

As a result of these actions, the transaction regarding merger of Invalda INVL indirectly managed retail asset management and life insurance businesses with Šiauliu bankas group under the Master Agreement of 22 November 2022, was finally completed. More information on the completion of this transaction was announced in the notice of material event of 30 November 2023.

After the final completion of the transaction, Invalda INVL group owns a total of 18.45% of the shares of Šiaulių bankas, and after the implementation of other announced planned share acquisition transactions, in 2024 it intends to increase its shareholding in Šiaulių bankas, but not exceeding 20%.

Invalda INVL group will continue to manage alternative investment funds, other investments and provide family office services.

