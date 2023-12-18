Šiaulių Bankas Group Has Finally Settled With Invalda INVL AB For Businesses Acquired Under The Agreement Of 22/11/2022

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the increase of the authorised capital of Šiaulių Bankas AB from EUR 174,210,616.27 to EUR 192,269,027.34 and the corresponding entries in the securities account made by the Account Manager, on 15 December 2023, 62 270 383 newly issued shares of Šiaulių Bankas AB were transferred to Invalda INVL AB. The new shares were admitted to trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB, by merging them with the existing issue of Šiaulių Bankas' shares (ISIN LT0000102253). The shares transferred to Invalda INVL AB account for 9.39% of Šiaulių Bankas' shares and votes.

Invalda INVL group now holds a total of 18.45% of the shares of Šiaulių Bankas AB, and after the implementation of the other announced planned acquisitions, it intends to increase its shareholding up to the 20% threshold in 2024.

The transfer of the shares and signing closing certificate on 18 December, 2023, completes the transaction under the Master Agreement of 22 November 2022 for the merger of Invalda INVL's indirectly managed retail asset management and life insurance businesses with Šiaulių Bankas Group. More information on the transaction was published in the Notification on Material Event of 23 November 2022, the Notification of 22 February 2023, the Notification of 22 November 2023, and the Notification on Material Event of 30 November 2023.

