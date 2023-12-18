Egyptian President Wins New Term With 89.6 Percent Votes

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian election authority announced Monday that sitting President AbdelFattah Al-Sisi had won a new term after receiving 89.6 percent of the votes. In a press conference, Authority President Consultant Hazem Badawy said that President Al-Sisi received 39.702.451 million votes out of the total completed votes. (end) tma

