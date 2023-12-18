Kuwaiti Embassies, Consulates In Kurdistan's Iraq, Istanbul, Lebanon, Egypt Mourn Death Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani, headed to on Monday to extend his condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In a press release, the regional government said that during the past two days, many political and governmental figures visited the headquarters of the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Erbil to offer their condolences on the death of the late Amir.

The head of Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, visited the Kuwaiti consulate in Erbil to offer condolences and sympathy on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Consulate in Istanbul opened a book of condolences ceremony on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, for a period of three days.

The consulate stated in a statement that it had opened the ceremony and noted that many Turkish officials, led by the Governor of Istanbul, Davut Gul, and a large number of figures from civil society, consuls-general, and international bodies accredited in Istanbul, flocked to the consulate to offer their condolences.

On another front, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Lebanon opened a book of condolences ceremony on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for three days.

Political, religious, social and economic figures flocked to the embassy headquarters in Beirut to offer their condolences, where Minister Plenipotentiary and Charge d'Affairs of the Embassy Abdullah Al-Shaheen received them.

Furthermore, for the second day in a row, Kuwait Embassy in Egypt received condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

At the forefront of the mourners' reception were the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Cairo, Ghanem Al-Ghanem, and its representative to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi.

After offering condolences, former Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb expressed in a statement to KUNA his sincere condolences and sympathy to the honorable Al-Sabah family and the people of Kuwait on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)

