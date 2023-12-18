Portuguese Pres. Offers Condolences Over Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Dec 18 (KUA) -- President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered his condolences on Monday over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

President Da Souza sent a message of condolence over the death of late Amir on Monday, the Presidency of the Portuguese said on its official website.

In his condolence message, Da Souza indicated that Sheikh Nawaf will be remembered for his important contributions in the country and the region.

On Sunday, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Portugal opened a register of condolences for the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for three days. (end)

hnd







