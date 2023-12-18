Joint Spacer Market Valued Over US$2.251 Billion In 2021, To Experience Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the joint spacer market was valued at US$2.251 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.One of the Key growth drivers in the joint spacer market is the rise in orthopaedic implantation procedures in the spacer market. The need for joint spacers is expected to grow along with the increasing number of orthopaedic implantation procedures in the market. Orthopaedic implants help temporarily or permanently fix damage or deformity formed in a joint, bone, or cartilage. As technology advances as time passes, new methods and procedures for orthopaedic implantation become introduced. A few of the latest means through which the implementation of new technology can bring forth new procedures include 3D printing , robotics, augmented reality, smart implants, online-based orthopaedic visits, and medical monitoring systems. Implementation of such technology is expected to increase growth and provide a significant increase in the value of the market.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the joint spacer market. For instance, on July 19, 2022, Enovis launched a new augmented reality surgical guidance system which was created for improving both knee replacement and hip replacement surgery, dubbed Arvis®. This system is one of the first systems with proprietary hardware that is designed to assist in surgery with precision and can improve joint replacement recovery outcomes significantly. This provides a significant boost to the overall joint spacer market and will be expected to grow at a steady pace.Access sample report or view details:The joint spacer market, based on product type, is categorized into four types. Cement spacers, non-cemented spacers, resorbable spacers and antibiotic spacers. Cement spacers are mixed inside a vacuum container or atmospherically which can provide different biomechanical properties, which help in joint stabilization and help remove any remaining infections.The joint spacer market, based on end-user, is categorized into four types. Hospitals, speciality clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and others. Most of the orthopaedic implantation procedures take place in hospitals since hospitals have authorized professionals who can conduct the implantation procedure as per the instructions.North America is expected to grow the most in the joint spacer market during the forecasted period. Most fractures and joint injuries occur during sports and recreational activities, and the most common fractures are distal radius fractures, finger fractures and hip fractures. This gives rise to an increase in joint spacers being used and is expected to boost the market at a steady pace. As per the National Safety Council, Sports and recreational injuries have increased by 12% in 2022 and accounted for 3.6 million people being treated in emergency departments, most of them being from exercise, cycling and basketball.The research includes several key players from the joint spacer market, such as Zimmer Biomet, Heraeus Holding, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, DJO Global, Braun Melsungen AG, Exactech, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex Inc., and Teknimed.The market analytics report segments the joint spacer market using the following criteria:.By TypeoCement spacersoNon-cemented spacersoResorbable spacersoAntibiotic spacers.By End-useoHospitalsoAmbulatory surgical centresoSpeciality clinicsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Zimmer Biomet.DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson).Stryker Corporation.Heraeus Holding.DJO Global.Exactech, Inc..Smith & Nephew plc.Arthrex Inc..Braun Melsungen AG.TeknimedExplore More Reports:.Joint Reconstruction Devices Market:.Joint Pain Injections Market:.Asthma Spacers Market:

