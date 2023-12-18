Carrie Serbaty: From Felon To Founder - How The Transforming Power Of Jesus Brings Hope To Others

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matthew 16:24NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Carrie Serbaty : From Felon to Founder - How the Transforming Power of Jesus Brings Hope to OthersIn the landscape of human redemption stories, few are as compelling and transformative as that of Carrie Serbaty, a Pasco woman whose journey from a felon due to addiction to a founder of a community organization is a profound testament to the transforming power of Jesus Christ.Carrie's story begins in a place of hardship, marked by the struggles of addiction. This dark phase of her life, which led to her becoming a felon, was fraught with challenges that seemed insurmountable. However, it was in these depths that the seeds of her faith, planted early in her life as a child, began to grow. Battling addiction, Carrie faced not only the physical and psychological tolls but also the societal stigma associated with her past. It was a journey marked by setbacks, but through these, she discovered just what repentance and redemption mean.The turning point in Carrie's life came when she read the gospel of Matthew and Jesus words that“if anyone wants to be my disciple, he must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me” Matt 16:24. This life-changing verse took root and led to transformation and new life. It wasn't long before she could see that her experiences, as harrowing as they were, could serve as a source of inspiration and support for others facing similar battles. Motivated by this realization and her newfound faith, Carrie embarked on a mission to follow Jesus by doing just what He said. It was not an instant or easy transformation. She sought help, attended church, engaged in recovery programs, and slowly rebuilt her life, step by painstaking step.As Carrie emerged from the throes of addiction, years of probation, and a felony record, she became acutely aware of the lack of support systems for individuals in similar situations. She saw how her personal journey could be leveraged to help others. Driven by this vision, Carrie founded an organization dedicated to aiding those struggling with addiction. PASCO HORIZON , Inc. a 501(c)3, faith-based organization, aims to be a beacon of hope in the Pasco community, and stands as a testament to her commitment to helping others find their path to transformation.What makes Carrie's story inspiring is not just her personal transformation but also her dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of others. Her organization provides mentorship, support, and guidance to women on probation or parole ensuring successful completion of supervision reintegration into the community. Through this mission, Carrie has created a supportive environment where women can find the help and guidance they need.Carrie's journey from felon to founder is more than a personal victory; it is a narrative of hope and transformation found by faith in Jesus Christ. Carrie believes there is hope for all who come to Him and will cause a ripple effect of positive change in the Pasco County community. Her work addresses not only the spiritual needs of those battling addiction but also seeks to dismantle the stigma associated with it. She stands as a role model, showing that past mistakes do not define one's future and that redemption is within reach.Her story also highlights the importance of community support in overcoming personal challenges. PASCO HORIZON, Inc. is not just a reflection of her efforts but also of the collective will of a community to uplift its members. It is a reminder that societal issues like addiction and criminal records require a communal response, one that is rooted in empathy, understanding, and proactive support. Carrie states that,“Without the support of remarkable women who came along side me, loved me, and prayed for me, I would not be here today and none of this would be possible.”Carrie Serbaty's transformation from a felon due to addiction to a founder of a vital community organization is a narrative that resonates with hope and the promise of redemption through Christ Jesus. Her journey is a powerful example of how personal struggles can be transformed into a force for positive change, inspiring others to believe in the possibility of a new beginning. Carrie's story is not just her own; it is a beacon of hope for all those who seek to overcome their challenges and contribute positively to the world around them.To learn more about PASCO HORIZON, Inc. you can visit their website at

