Cannabis Industry Veterans Launch Industry's 1st AI-Powered All-In-One Marketing Command Center: HighDay

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Co-founders Carl Saling and Amasa Saling, both seasoned veterans in the cannabis industry, proudly introduce HighDay , the revolutionary ai powered all-in-one marketing command center specially designed for cannabis, hemp, vape, and psychedelic businesses. HighDay seamlessly blends Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities into its platform, offering a bespoke marketing solution.HighDay's launch addresses a critical gap in the marketing toolkit available to businesses in the burgeoning plant-based sectors. Traditional platforms have often fallen short of serving the unique needs of these industries. Carl and Amasa, deeply ingrained in this sector, envisioned HighDay as a transformative solution, bringing together a plethora of AI-enhanced marketing tools under one roof.Carl Saling, an established entrepreneur and prominent figure in the cannabis industry, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our experience in this industry has shown us the urgent need for a unified marketing solution. HighDay is our response to this need. It's not just another tool; it's a comprehensive command center, infused with AI and crafted with the intricacies of the plant-based business landscape in mind."HighDay's standout AI-powered features include:. AI-Enabled Web and SMS Chat: Engage customers instantaneously with smart, automated responses.. Content Creation Assistant: AI assistance in crafting compelling ads, blog posts, product descriptions, and more.. SMS Marketing: Direct, meaningful engagement with audiences.. Unlimited Emails: Harness unlimited email marketing campaigns.. Unified Messaging: A unified hub for SMS, email, and social interactions.. Social Media and Reputation Management: Effortlessly manage brand content and reputation.. Workflow Automation: Increase efficiency and reduce errors.In addition to these, HighDay offers custom domains, 24/7 live chat support, and more, living up to its promise: "Every day feels like Friday with HighDay."Amasa Lacy, co-founder and a steadfast ally in every step of HighDay's development, adds, "HighDay is more than a tool; it's a game-changer. Our industry is fast-evolving, and HighDay is here to ensure that businesses are not just keeping up but leading the way."The launch of HighDay has created a wave of anticipation in the industry, promising to disrupt conventional marketing practices and set a new benchmark in plant-based business marketing.For additional information on HighDay and to explore its groundbreaking AI-powered features, visit their website .About HighDay:HighDay, co-founded by industry veterans Carl Saling and Amasa Saling, is a pioneering AI-powered all-in-one marketing command center created to revolutionize marketing strategies for cannabis, hemp, vape, and psychedelic businesses. HighDay is committed to transforming marketing in the plant-based sector through a unified, intelligent platform crafted to meet the unique demands and challenges of the industry.

