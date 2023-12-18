Mohamed Soufan Challenges Lebanon's Tech Industry: Stop Template Reselling To Become A True Tech Hub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mohamed Soufan, a Software Engineer from Lebanon, Fights Against the Misuse of Software Ready-made Templates and Advocates for True Tech Innovation in Lebanon.

- Mohamed SoufanBEIRUT, LEBANON, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lebanese software engineer Mohamed Soufan , recognized for his expertise in mobile app development, AI chatbots, and machine learning, is addressing a critical barrier in Lebanon's journey to becoming a Middle Eastern tech hub. Soufan is exposing a widespread issue: the sale of ready-made templates being falsely marketed as custom-made software.In his recent article 'Is Lebanon the Tech Hub of the Middle East? ', Soufan discusses Lebanon's potential in the tech industry and raises an important question: "How can we become the next tech hub of the Middle East if the biggest companies in our country are still just resellers of ready-made templates?" This question is at the heart of his campaign against deceptive practices in software development."Such dishonesty not only misleads clients but also holds back our industry's progress," says Soufan. "If we want to be taken seriously as a tech hub, we need to prioritize genuine innovation over quick profits from template reselling."Alongside this, Soufan's previously highlighted article, '6 Common Lies Software Companies in Lebanon Will Tell You ', delves into the specifics of these unethical practices. To combat this, Soufan offers a free service to verify whether software is truly custom-made, supporting investors and promoting integrity in software development.“We need to change our approach. It's about being honest with our clients and ourselves,” Soufan adds.“True innovation is what will put Lebanon on the map as a tech hub, not the reselling of templates.”Furthermore, Soufan raises important concerns about the growing AI industry in Lebanon. He notes with worry the quick increase of AI academies, each claiming to offer AI training, yet there's a clear lack of real AI projects in the country. This situation is troubling because it suggests that these academies might not be providing the deep, practical learning that AI requires.His vision is for an AI sector that not only teaches the fundamentals but also applies these concepts to real-world challenges, encouraging innovation and problem-solving skills. This practical experience, Soufan argues, is vital for students and professionals alike to gain a deeper understanding of AI and its potential impact.Soufan's advocacy for ethical practices is resonating within the tech community, encouraging a shift towards more transparent and innovative software development.For more information, to read Soufan's insightful articles, or to use his free verification service, please visit soufan or contact him directly.About Mohamed Soufan:Mohamed Soufan is a respected Lebanese software engineer with a strong background in mobile apps, AI chatbots, and machine learning. His career covers work in Lebanon, Europe, and the Middle East. Soufan is known for his innovative solutions and commitment to ethical practices in the tech industry.

