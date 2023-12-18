EMEA People News In Brief (December 18, 2023)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Strategic communications firm Williams Nicolson

has hired William Barker

as a partner. Barker brings more than a decade of experience in financial and corporate communications and investor relations, having previously held roles at Temple Bar Advisory, IR Magazine, Informa and Practical Law Company.



LONDON - Brunswick Group has appointed Steve Cooke as a partner in London. Cooke has worked at law firm Slaughter and May for more than 40 years, most recently as the firm's senior partner. He led Slaughter and May's mergers and acquisitions practice from 2001 to 2016 and has also advised clients in the firm's corporate, commercial and investigations practice worldwide. At Brunswick, Cooke will advise clients in the UK and globally on a range of matters including M&A, crisis, disputes and litigation.



LONDON - Bangkok-based strategic and global branding agency Quo has launched its operations in Europe with the appointment of David Anderson as CEO Europe and partner in the group. As well as leading Quo's European operation, Anderson's team will coordinate the agency's global sales and marketing functions and provide support for clients in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region. Anderson started his career at British Airways before holding leadership positions with IHG Hotels & Resorts, Hilton International, Virgin Australia, Fitness First Group and Odeon Cinemas, where he was chief commercial officer for Europe. He joins after seven years running his own independent brand consultancy, The Vision Engine.



LONDON - Independent SEO, digital PR and social media agency Kaizen has appointed MD Jeremy Mcdonald (pictured, left) as its new CEO, and promoted operations director Kristi Hoyle (right) to chief operating officer. Together they will form the new leadership structure, with Pete Reis-Campbell transitioning to chair and founder. The agency has 50 employees and its clients include Adidas, Compare the Market, the AA, and the Co-operative Bank.



LONDON - Global brand, marketing and communications agency Aspectus has expanded its professional services practice with the appointment of Kirsten Scott as professional services lead. Scott, who joined the agency two years ago, has worked with leading international law firms, accounting firms, consultancies and financial, risk and advisory specialists and has contributed significantly to the agency's growth.

