Kana Earth Expands Natural Capital Offering With The Listing Of Wilder Carbon's Projects In The Kana Project Directory

Wilder Carbon's conservation projects are now listed publicly In the Kana Directory

The addition of this new carbon standard is an exciting step in the journey to expand the UK's net zero potential through a diverse natural capital market Kana Earth is building the infrastructure to make nature an investable asset class.

Kana Earth , a UK-based environmental technology solutions provider, is delighted to announce the listing of Wilder Carbon's carbon and biodiversity projects on the Kana Directory.

These two initial projects have been developed by the Kent Wildlife Trust and Somerset Wildlife Trust using the Wilder Carbon Standard , aiming to lock-up carbon through restoration of native habitat and reinstatement of natural processes. The Wilder Carbon Standard ensures that high-quality conservation projects delivered in the UK result in long-term carbon removal and real biodiversity gains.

The inclusion of Wilder Carbon projects, Honeygar and Heather Corrie Vale , is a noteworthy step in the scaling of the UK's natural capital market. According to the Climate Change Committee (CCC)'s“Land use: Policies for a Net Zero UK” report1, our natural habitats have the potential to support 57 million tonnes of CO2e removal per annum by 2050. However, in 2022 we sequestered under 0.5m2 – less than 1% of our potential.

The introduction of new carbon and biodiversity codes with associated project types greatly expands Kana's opportunity to scale the market. The Wilder Carbon projects featured on the Kana Directory bring a rich diversity to the platform, which seeks to showcase all high-integrity carbon and biodiversity methodologies.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions, Kana Earth transforms natural capital into a robust investment opportunity. This will bring in large-scale private capital, which creates the opportunity to transition land management and will further grow the market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wilder Carbon to the Kana Directory, further enriching the UK's offering of natural capital," said Andy Creak, CEO and Co-Founder of Kana Earth.“This is a significant milestone in scaling the supply of high-integrity projects. By bringing on new codes and methodologies and offering them the tools to showcase their projects, collaborate and efficiently manage workflows, we open up the market. This will greatly accelerate net zero progress and help us to reach our national and global potential.”

“We are delighted to be partnering with Kana Earth to feature Wilder Carbon projects on their innovative new platform which brings together nature market participants to scale impact. It has never been more important to showcase the massive potential of UK nature and Kana have developed a powerful way to do this whilst recognising the diversity of schemes available across the market.” Sarah Brownlie, Project Manager





About Kana Earth

Kana Earth offers infrastructure solutions which cater to both the supply and the demand side of the natural capital market.

The Kana Hub platform helps to streamline and scale the supply of high-quality carbon projects. It offers project developers, landowners, verifiers and codes a centralised hub to manage projects, market them, and collaborate seamlessly. It also opens these projects up to large-scale investment through its integration with Kana Seed.

Kana Seed offers asset managers and businesses a platform to frictionlessly manage natural capital investment and land portfolios, which will rapidly increase capital flows into these invaluable projects.





About Wilder Carbon

Wilder Carbon facilitates carbon removal and biodiversity gain through the creation and restoration of natural, native habitats.

Wilder Carbon's mission is to restore nature on a massive scale for positive nature and climate impact. Wilder Carbon moves the UK voluntary carbon market beyond traditional supply side quality assurance to the certification of portfolios of projects that deliver genuine climate and nature benefits. It provides a natural climate solution: matching conservation-grade carbon units from independently verified projects that restore a diversity of carbon-rich native habitats to buyers who are reducing their emissions, and discerning investors who want to safeguard nature.

The Wilder Carbon Standard, a hallmark of excellence in conservation efforts, ensures that projects delivered result in long-term carbon sequestration and tangible biodiversity gains.







1 The full report CCC report can be seen here

2 This figure is based on registry data aggregated from The UK Land Carbon Registry