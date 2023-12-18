Direct Digital Holdings To Participate In The 2024 ICR Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT ) ("Direct Digital Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC ("Colossus SSP"), Huddled Masses LLC ("Huddled Masses") and Orange142, LLC ("Orange142"), today announced that management will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference on January 8-10, 2024 at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, FL.

Mark D. Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Direct Digital Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM ET. Management will also be available for meetings the same day.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT ), owner of operating companies Colossus SSP, Huddled Masses, and Orange 142, brings state-of-the-art sell- and buy-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. Direct Digital Holdings' sell-side platform, Colossus SSP, offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. The Company's subsidiaries Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare to travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' sell- and buy-side solutions manage on average over 125,000 clients monthly, generating over 300 billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app and other media channels.

