(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global 3D Printing Metal Market was valued USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 37.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " 3D Printing Metal Market ” , by Form (Powder, Filament), Technology (Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Metal Extrusion, Others), Metal Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Others), End-user (Healthcare, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global 3D Printing Metal Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 6.2 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 37.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 25.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Form , Technology , Metal Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW 3D Systems Corporation Stratasys Ltd. Sample of Companies Covered Renishaw plc General Electric Company Carpenter Technology Corporation

Market Overview

3D printing metal, also known as metal additive manufacturing, revolutionizes traditional manufacturing processes by enabling the creation of intricate patterns and intricate designs. This cutting-edge technology encompasses various methods, including Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, and Metal Extrusion, each offering unique advantages in the realm of metal fabrication. Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, and Aluminum stand out as the primary metal types employed in 3D printing metal applications, showcasing the versatility of this innovative manufacturing approach. Two predominant forms of 3D printing metal materials include powder and filament, each contributing distinct properties to the final products. Powder Bed Fusion employs powdered metal, selectively fused layer by layer, while Metal Extrusion relies on metal filaments to build intricate structures. This transformative technology is celebrated for its ability to manufacture intricate and customized components, fostering advancements across industries such as aerospace, healthcare, and automotive. As 3D printing metal continues to evolve, it holds the promise of reshaping the landscape of modern manufacturing, offering unparalleled design flexibility and efficiency.

Mass Customization of products with complex design and structure

The mass customization of products with intricate designs and structures emerges as a powerful driver propelling the widespread adoption of 3D printing metal technology. Unlike traditional manufacturing methods that are often constrained by molds and tooling, 3D printing metal provides unparalleled design flexibility, enabling the creation of highly customized components at scale. One of the foremost advantages driving the mass customization trend is the ability to produce complex geometries and intricate structures that were previously deemed impractical or economically unfeasible. 3D printing metal allows for the layer-by-layer fabrication of intricate designs, providing manufacturers with the capability to respond to diverse customer demands without compromising on design complexity. This flexibility is particularly beneficial in industries where unique and highly specialized components are required, such as aerospace, healthcare, and automotive.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Mass Customization of products with complex design and structure Integration with IoT and Industry 4.0

Opportunities:



Increased Investment In 3D Printing Companies Growing aerospace sector

Increased Investment In 3D Printing Companies

The increased investment in 3D printing companies presents a significant opportunity for the growth and expansion of the 3D Printing Metal Market. As investors recognize the transformative potential of metal additive manufacturing technologies, they contribute not only to the financial success of individual companies but also to the overall advancement and maturation of the 3D printing metal industry. Heightened investment provides 3D printing metal companies with the financial resources needed for research and development initiatives. This influx of capital fosters innovation, leading to the development of more advanced and efficient metal printing technologies. Research and development are crucial for refining existing processes, exploring new materials, and expanding the range of applications for 3D printing metal, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness and attractiveness of the market.

The market for 3D Printing Metal is dominated by North America.

North America stands as a powerhouse in the 3D printing metals market, wielding dominance driven by a combination of established key players and a relentless pursuit of technological advancements. The region's 3D printing industry, particularly in metals, benefits from a robust infrastructure, a history of innovation, and a concentration of major companies pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing. The United States, in particular, has been a focal point for the evolution of metal 3D printing technologies. Major players within the aerospace, healthcare, and automotive sectors have propelled North America to the forefront of the industry, utilizing metal additive manufacturing for the production of complex components and cutting-edge applications. The Asia-Pacific region emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the 3D printing metals market. This surge is attributed to the region's escalating industrialization and a notable uptick in the adoption of automated manufacturing processes. Countries like China, with their expanding industrial capabilities, have embraced 3D printing metals as a key component of their manufacturing landscape.

The Powder Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Form the 3D Printing Metal Market is segmented into Powder, Filament. The powder form segment emerges as the dominant force, capturing the largest market share in 2022, and poised to maintain its supremacy throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. This segment's prominence is underlined by the distinctive qualities of metal powder particles, which play a pivotal role in shaping both the additive build process and the final characteristics of the components produced. Metal powders used in 3D printing exhibit a range of crucial features that significantly influence the overall manufacturing process and the quality of the end product. A comprehensive understanding and characterization of the physical and chemical properties of the raw materials become imperative in ensuring the success of the additive manufacturing endeavor. This intricate knowledge base surrounding metal powder properties is anticipated to drive the demand for metal powders in the 3D printing metals market during the forecast period.

