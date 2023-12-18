Sprout Social Earns 150 Badges In G2’S 2024 Winter Reports, Adding To Its Recognition As A Leader Across Business Segments And Global Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized by G2 's 2024 Winter Reports as a leader in 150 categories spanning all business segments, from small business to mid-market and enterprise, and across all regions including EMEA, APAC, and the Middle East.



Sprout Social continues to rank as a leader in G2's reports for Social Customer Service, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Management, and Social Media Monitoring. Sprout also ranked #1 in 77 reports, climbing to the top spot in the ANZ, UK and Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid Reports for Social Customer Service and the Enterprise EMEA and Asia Pacific Regional Grid Reports for Social Media Listening Tools. These badges reflect Sprout Social's continued leadership in core product areas as well as its expanding global influence as a premium enterprise social solution.

“Our customers are maturing their social sophistication and Sprout Social has been a go-to platform for their evolving needs across enterprise, social customer care, analytics and more. The consistent and dominant presence we've built across G2's reports is reflective of that,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social.“I'm proud to see the momentum we're building internationally with the addition of top global rankings across our product offerings and I'm excited to continue this growth into 2024.”

These rankings complement Sprout Social's strong growth in 2023 as the company enhanced its platform with investments in AI , introduced new partnerships and integrations with industry-leading organizations like Salesforce , and acquired two organizations, Tagger Media and Repustate , to deliver timely and innovative functionality to its growing customer base.

Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“While all enterprise-level social media management tools can offer the same APIs and features, I really like how Sprout Social works hard to stay ahead of changes - and communicate those plans with customers.”

“I love the reporting capabilities. I frequently get asked about overall social media performance and before Sprout, I spent a lot of time compiling analytics from each platform's analytics database into a cumulative report. Now, I can easily send weekly performance with one click.”

“I've had experiences using different social media management tools in the past, and after about 4 months, I can confidently say [Sprout Social] is my favorite! With simple scheduling, in-depth analytics, and social listening, it's everything I need wrapped up into one. I also really like the learning material and webinars they offer for users.”

“In just a few clicks, I was able to connect Sprout Social with Salesforce, which enabled seamless data synchronization between the two platforms. This not only saved me precious time but also eliminated the need for extensive technical knowledge or coding skills.”

Learn about G2's methodology or read more reviews directly from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout's intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout's award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.

