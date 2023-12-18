(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Furthering the use of digital twins in the connected infrastructure industry

BOSTON, MA, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® today announced a liaison agreement with Texas State University's (TXST) Connected Infrastructure for Education, Demonstration, and Applied Research (CIEDAR) Consortium . CIEDAR is a new research and development marketplace at TXST. CIEDAR delivers its expertise to its members using a transdisciplinary focus of technologies with relevant application to infrastructure digitalization, decentralization, and decarbonization. Collaborating with multiple industry partners, CIEDAR aims to establish 14 living labs across 800 acres with a focus on nine verticals including Smart Utilities, Smart Cities, Smart Energy, Smart Water, Smart Mobility, Smart Networks, Sensors, Big and Software.

"We are excited about working with CIEDAR,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, Digital Twin Consortium.“Their experience with applied research in this area will benefit our members as we work to further the use of digital twins within the connected infrastructure industry.”

“We are very excited to join the Digital Twin Consortium, collaborate with its members, and contribute to the use of the technology to solve many challenges for industry,” said Andres Carvallo, Co-Director of CIEDAR, Professor of Innovation in the TXST College of Science and Engineering, and Fellow at Materials Applications Research Center.

The two groups have agreed to the following:



Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium Capabilities and Technology for adoption within vertical domains through proof of value projects and use cases including:



Composable and Architectural Frameworks,



Advanced Capabilities and Technology showcases



Security and Trustworthiness applications



Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models



Enabling technologies such AR, VR, AI and other advancements Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis

Digital Twin Consortium will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and others including training development vehicles.

About TXST CIEDAR Consortium

CIEDAR is the Connected Infrastructure for Education, Demonstration, and Applied Research Consortium at Texas State University. CIEDAR is a new research and development marketplace for government, cities, utilities, and enterprises. CIEDAR serves as the best collaboration of transdisciplinary experts of technologies with application to deliver infrastructure digitalization, decentralization, and decarbonization. Visit TXST CIEDAR Consortium .

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Healthcare and Lifesciences, Aerospace to Natural Resources to Infrastructure and Health. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit .

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks . All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment

Texas State CIEDAR

CONTACT: Karen Quatromoni Digital Twin Consortium 978-855-0412 ...