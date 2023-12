(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Companie ́s own shares 18th December 2023, 16.00 p.m.



Paying Panostaja Oyj Board Members' Fees in the Form of Shares Held by the Company

With reference to Board meeting fees, Panostaja Oyj's AGM decided on 7th February 2023 that about 40% of the fee paid to a board member should be paid in accordance with the share issue authorisation given to the Board by transferring company shares to each Board member unless a Board member should already own more than one per cent of the total share capital on the date of the AGM. If a Board member's holding in the company on the date of the AGM should exceed one per cent of the total share capital, the fee shall be paid fully in cash. Panostaja Oyj's Board also decided at its organisational meeting held upon completion of the AGM to implement the AGM decision concerning Board member fees paid as shares in such a way that shares are transferred twice a year on the date following publication of the half year/financial statement report.

According to decisions taken at the AGM and by the Board, Panostaja Oyj transferred to Board members a total of 42,553 shares as part of their Board meeting fees as follows:

A total of 17,020 shares were transferred to the chairman of the Board Jukka Ala-Mello / Jamssi Oy. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 368,492 shares.

A total of 8,511 shares were transferred to Board member Eero Eriksson. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 71,640 shares.

A total of 8,511 shares were transferred to Board member Tarja Pääkkönen. As a result of the transfer, her holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 114,876 shares.

A total of 8,511 shares were transferred to Board member Tommi Juusela. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 49,835 shares.

Fees for Board member Mikko Koskenkorva have been paid fully in cash, as Mikko Koskenkorva's holding on the date of the AGM exceeded the one per cent limit set by the AGM. Mikko Koskenkorva's holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 1,506,055 shares.

The CEO and the members of the Senior Management Team are involved in a share bonus system. The company ́s management owns shares directly and through influential organizations. The Board of Directors of Panostaja Oyj decides on the principles underlying the reward scheme for the CEO and the Members of the Senior Management Team. On December 14, 2023, the Board of Directors of Panostaja Oyj has decided to transfer altogether 5,569 shares to the Senior Management Team as a part of share bonus system as well as based on the actualization of incentive and commitment scheme.

A total of 3,544 shares were transferred to CEO Tapio Tommila / Comito Oy. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 436,156 shares.

A total of 2,025 shares were transferred to Senior Management Team member Niko Skyttä. As a result of the transfer, his holdings in Panostaja Oyj and other instruments issued by Panostaja Oyj amount to 28 352 shares.

As a result of the transfer, the company holds a total of 539,069 shares.



Panostaja Oyj, Board of Directors

Tapio Tommila

CEO





For further information, please contact Tapio Tommila, +358 40 527 6311





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 136,2.