2023 Industry Recognition: Hangar12 Receives 3 Prestigious PRO Awards From Chief Marketer

- Greg Keating, CEO of HANGAR12CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HANGAR12 Agency, a USA-based company specializing in marketing Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands, has recently received international recognition for their exceptional work in the brand activation and marketing field. Chief Marketer, a top publisher for Fortune 1000 marketers, honored HANGAR12 in three categories at the prestigious PRO Awards, known as the world's leading recognition program for excellence in brand activation and promotion marketing.Their award-winning campaigns include "TikTok Make Every Moment Pop," which won the Best Use of Influencer Marketing category. HANGAR12 worked with popular TikTok dance and comedy duo Cost n' Mayor to promote Kernel Season's popcorn toppings and launched a Shake on Top Dance Contest, successfully raising awareness for the brand among women.Additionally, HANGAR12's partnership with Fiora brand paper products was recognized in both the Best Brand Awareness Campaign and Best Use of Content Marketing categories. The agency's innovative strategies and effective execution led to the brand's success in reaching new audiences and increasing brand awareness.The PRO Awards, now in its 32nd year, is a highly esteemed event that showcases the best brand activations and promotions from around the world, as judged by a panel of experienced brand-side marketers. Hangar12's recognition at this event solidifies their position as a top agency in the industry, continually delivering exceptional results for their clients.This recognition highlights HANGAR12's dedication to providing innovative marketing solutions for their clients in the CPG sector. With proven success in advertising, digital marketing, consumer promotions, and social media campaigns, HANGAR12 remains at the forefront of the industry, continuously leveraging their Consumer First approach to brand activation and promotion marketing.ABOUT HANGAR12HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands. We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That's our only rule. Our Consumer First® approach enables collaboration with consumers throughout the creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media, and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers... everywhere. HANGAR12 has been leading with this approach for years on blue chip brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar12.ABOUT CHIEF MARKETERChief Marketer is an information hub connecting a global portfolio of more than a dozen marketing-focused brands including Event Marketer, AdExchanger, AdMonsters, Esports Business, Cynopsis, Multichannel Merchant, PR News, Studio Daily, and more-an aggregate audience topping 1.1 million readers. Our content team scans the marketing universe and connects the dots between all the marketing disciplines to forecast trends and educate marketers on what's next and what the implications will be for their careers and their marketing organizations. We are a one-stop“power portal” for marketers that brings together ideas and perspectives from the industry at large. Our audience trusts our editors to curate information for them-so they don't have to.

