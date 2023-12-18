Modeone Announces Educational Partnership With Ediscovery Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ModeOne & eDiscovery Today to collaborate to educate legal professionals on how to efficiently navigate through the challenges of mobile device data collection.

- Micah Rasmussen, Vice President of Sales Operations at ModeOneHOUSTON, TX, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ModeOne Technologies, Inc. (“ModeOne”), the developer of a revolutionary, patented SaaS framework to help corporations, law firms, government entities, litigation services providers, cybersecurity services firms, and law enforcement agencies automate the remote, same day collection and analysis of targeted mobile data stored on iOS and Android smartphones, announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin's eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.The partnership enables ModeOne and eDiscovery Today to collaborate to educate legal professionals on how to efficiently navigate through the challenges of mobile device data collection to meet the evolving needs of corporations, their outside counsel, government agencies, and service providers.“We are excited to partner with eDiscovery Today and Doug Austin to help educate the broad legal community on advancements in technology and processes necessary to dramatically improve all areas of service delivery in the growing area of smartphone data discovery,” said Micah Rasmussen, Vice President of Sales Operations at ModeOne.“We'll also inform the legal ecosystem on how this can be accomplished while materially lowering client cost and protecting the privacy and convenience interests of data custodians around the globe.”“Smartphones and other mobile devices have become a fixture of our personal and work lives, yet collecting data from mobile devices for discovery has been a huge challenge for organizations, both technically and logistically” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today.“I'm excited to work with the ModeOne team to educate legal teams in organizations everywhere on the importance of mobile devices in discovery today and how to streamline and simplify smartphone data collection.”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for thirteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About ModeOneModeOne offers the industry's first automated, truly remote mobile data acquisition solution for evidentiary, compliance, and/or investigation purposes - with global reach and same-day delivery! Our patented SaaS framework helps clients target, collect, process, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first and only data acquisition solution that doesn't require a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians, and the solution doesn't require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process.ModeOne is a Trusted Partner of the Global EDRM Alliance and a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, visit or please contact us at ....

