Lutheran Immigration And Refugee Service Spreads Hope For The Holidays To Immigrant Children And Families

- Krish O'Mara VignarajahBALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This holiday season, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) will deliver clothing, gifts, and more than 20,000 holiday cards to immigrants in the United States as part of its ninth-annual“Hope for the Holidays” campaign.This includes those served by the organization's Children and Family Services programs, such as unaccompanied migrant children in foster care, refugee families from Afghanistan, Ukrainians displaced by war, as well as immigrants in detention separated from loved ones, and other newcomers receiving the organization's services.Volunteers and supporters in 400 communities across the country, including church congregations and community organizations, hosted card-writing parties using the LIRS toolkit, which offers instructions and sample messages in English and Spanish, to let migrants know they are not forgotten during the holiday season. The toolkit also includes educational information about immigration policy, personal stories of asylum seekers, advocacy materials, and additional ways to support the work of welcome .LIRS, the nation's largest faith-based nonprofit dedicated exclusively to serving and advocating for immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers, boasts more than 500 dedicated staff in communities all over the United States.“The holidays can bring about feelings of distance and anxiety for immigrants, especially for those separated from their families. A gift or hand-written note is a meaningful token of humanity that can go a long way in showing newly-arrived immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers the generosity that exists within this country,” said Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.“This event is a tradition we look forward to because it allows us to send hope to our new neighbors in a small, but special way. It's especially gratifying to see our volunteers and staff show so much compassion in spreading kindness and goodwill to New Americans at a time of year when it's sorely needed.”To learn more about Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service's“Hope for the Holidays” campaign, visit

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service: "Hope for the Holidays"