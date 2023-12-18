38 Years Of Personalized Wedding Experiences With Wedgewood Weddings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Zaruka Family: John and Linda with their son Bill, daughter Stacy, and daughter-in-law Jenn

Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings, founded by the Zaruka family, offers a personalized and family-run experience, attracting the nation's top wedding experts.

- Bill Zaruka, CEO, Wedgewood Weddings

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As Wedgewood Weddings & Events prepares to mark its 38th anniversary, the company stands as an example of how a family-led business can grow while maintaining a commitment to its clients, team, and community. From its inception in 1986 with a single venue, Wedgewood Weddings opened it's 63rd venue this month. This expansion is a testament to the company's success and a reflection of its dedication to providing engaged couples with unparalleled choices and freedom in planning their fun and romantic weddings.

In the diverse landscape of wedding venues across America, Wedgewood Weddings stands out for its event venue options, comprehensive wedding packages , and commitment to a people-first philosophy. Established in 1986 by John and Linda Zaruka , this family-owned venture is recognized as the largest independent group of special-event facilities in the United States. Their success story is a testament to their dedication to making wedding planning enjoyable and stress-free for every couple.

The Zaruka Legacy: Building a Family-Oriented Business Empire

John and Linda Zaruka, alongside their children, Bill and Stacy, began their journey in the hospitality industry with a clear vision: to simplify wedding planning. They envisioned a world where couples could relish the journey to their big day, supported by a team that felt like family. This vision was brought to life through tireless work, from managing banquets and coordinating weddings to the more humble tasks of serving dinners and washing dishes.

Today, under the leadership of Bill Zaruka, Wedgewood Weddings & Events offers all-inclusive, customizable wedding packages while maintaining its family-run ethos. This approach has not only endeared them to couples nationwide but has also attracted some of America's most passionate wedding professionals to their team.

"At Wedgewood Weddings, we've cultivated an environment where the essence of family extends to every aspect of our service. Our people-first philosophy means that every guest and team member is welcomed with the same warmth and care that we offer to our own family. This approach is woven into the fabric of our organization." - Bill Zaruka, CEO

Cultivating a Workplace Where Every Employee Thrives

At Wedgewood Weddings, the focus on people extends beyond clients to every team member. The Zaruka family has fostered a culture that values work/life harmony and career development, ensuring that employees are treated with respect and care. This nurturing environment is best captured in the words of Angel from the Customer Contact team: "I love working in a supportive environment, and we're always looking to improve. Working here feels like a privilege. We're a family, and that's how we treat our couples too. We want to make them feel loved and valued."

The company's 'Level Up' initiative exemplifies their commitment to personal and professional growth, offering clear pathways for career advancement and continuous learning. Additionally, their active involvement in charitable initiatives and community service further solidifies their role as a positive influence in the industry and local communities.

Setting a New Standard in Event Planning

Wedgewood Weddings' journey from a humble family business is a story of passion, innovation, and unwavering commitment. Their philosophy of 'doing the right thing' resonates through every aspect of their operations. With a legacy of exceptional service, the Zaruka family has set a new standard in wedding planning – one that prioritizes the human element above all.

As they continue to navigate the challenges and joys of the wedding industry, from dealing with natural disasters - like encroaching wildfires and unexpected power cuts - to celebrating love and romance, their focus remains constant: to provide an experience where couples feel cared for and valued, just like family. The Wedgewood Weddings team, with its blend of expertise and empathy, stands ready to transform wedding dreams into realities.

Alyssa Keith

Wedgewood Weddings & Events

+1 866-966-3009

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

A Remarkable New Approach to Special Occasions - With Love From Wedgewood Weddings