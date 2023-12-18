Leoforce® Secures Renewed ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification, Elevating Information Security Standards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leoforce Continues to Commit to Excellence in Information Security, Empowering Clients with the Best AI-Driven Recruitment Available

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leoforce®, a leader in advanced information security protocols, has successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the highest standards of data protection and information security.As an esteemed recipient of the globally recognized ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard, Leoforce exemplifies its dedication to comprehensive risk management and rigorous security practices. This certification confirms Leoforce's continuous efforts to protect sensitive data and maintain superior information security levels.Leoforce, creator of Arya® - the leading AI-driven recruiting and engagement platform - understands the critical importance of information security in today's digital landscape. Serving over 90,000 companies with access to an expansive proprietary candidate database, Leoforce's adherence to the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard ensures the highest degree of security and reliability in its systems, processes, and services.The journey to maintain this prestigious certification involved a thorough audit by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The Leoforce team worked meticulously to align and sustain operations to meet the rigorous requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard.As the exclusive provider of the Arya AI recruiting platform, Leoforce is committed to continuously strengthening its information security measures, ensuring the utmost safety of all customer and candidate data. For more information on Leoforce's comprehensive information security risk management and practices, please visit our website.About Leoforce®Leoforce is the company behind Arya, the market-leading recruiting and engagement platform transforming how companies and staffing agencies find talent. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, Arya improves recruiter efficiency, candidate quality, and cost-effectiveness. Arya's sophisticated AI goes beyond basic keyword matching, delivering a curated list of top candidates ranked by likelihood of success within minutes. With over a decade of machine learning data to refine recruiting patterns and candidate profiling, Arya provides recruiters with detailed insights and data-driven decision-making tools. Discover more about our offerings at .More information:Rahul KohliVP - Digital Marketing...

