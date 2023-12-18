LEADING TRUST OPERATIONS PLATFORM STRIKE GRAPH SECURES $8.5 MILLION IN FUNDING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Capital Led by BAMCAP Fuels Expansion of AI-Powered Audits, Certifications & Security Frameworks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Strike Graph , a Trust Operations (TrustOps) platform for operating and measuring security & compliance, today announces that it has raised $8.5 million in funding. The round was led by BAMCAP with participation from existing investors Madrona and Information Venture Partners, and Rise of the Rest. Jim Sheward, partner at BAMCAP, joins the board.

With this funding, Strike Graph will focus on market expansion and further development of its AI technology for more reliable, transparent, and effective audits, allowing customers to reduce the time and costs involved. The company is also adding product capabilities to support larger customers, allowing CISOs to manage their broad responsibilities across the business more effectively and efficiently.

Strike Graph's software helps customers design, operate, and measure their security programs without the need for complicated processes, costly audit firms or rigid automation. For many of its customers, achieving compliance with Strike Graph is 80% faster from start to certification. As part of the company's commitment to support certifications across industries, it offers auditing capabilities for HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, PCI DSS, NIST, FedRamp, CCPA/ CPRA, TISAX and GDPR compliance programs.

"We've built our company on real revenue and strong relationships. Our value is derived from offering an innovative and successful product to our customers, who are product-driven, so we'll continue to develop the best features in the risk and TrustOps marketplace. BAMCAP's leadership experience will help us reach more customers on a global scale," said Justin Beals, CEO and Co-Founder of Strike Graph.

"We're thrilled to lead this round for Strike Graph, the leading trust operations solution. The capabilities that its platform brings for automated assessment is a game changer in the marketplace,” said Jim Sheward, partner at BAMCAP.

Strike Graph's trust operations platform offers a centralized, transparent approach to security and privacy that proves a company is committed to keeping its data safe. Strike Graph customers like Bluefletch, Thankful and Valid8 have gone through multiple security audits and have saved significant time and resources with Strike Graph.

About Strike Graph

Seattle-based Strike Graph is a TrustOps platform for operating and measuring security & compliance that helps companies design, operate and measure on security certifications like SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, NIST, FedRamp, PCI DSS, CCPA, GDPR and TISAX. A G2 Momentum Leader, Strike Graph was founded in 2020 by Justin Beals and has raised $20.4 million in funding from investors like BAMCAP, Madrona, Rise of the Rest and Information Venture Partners. For more information, visit .

About BAMCAP

BAMCAP is a tight-knit VC group formed by accomplished entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and finance professionals. The group's five seasoned GPs have now been investing with excellent results for over a decade. More broadly, the members of BAMCAP constitute a far-ranging international network, providing expert insight and valuable business development support. BAMCAP presently supports a thriving set of high-growth ventures based on both sides of the Atlantic.

