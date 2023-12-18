Mövenpick Hotels Go Green In UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Movenpick Bur Dubai & Al Mamzar

Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai and Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai are leaders in sustainable operations.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Green Globe announces its PLATINUM award for Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai in recognition of the property's 10-year commitment to certification. In addition, Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai, also managed by Mövenpick's Dubai based Cluster Team, has achieved GOLD status for more than 5 years of consecutive certification.Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai and Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai are leaders in sustainable operations and embrace international best practices that strive to make positive environmental and social impacts.Both hotels have implemented comprehensive waste management programs, emphasizing recycling and waste reduction to minimize their impact on local landfills. Specifically, they have taken significant steps to eliminate single-use plastic across the property. This includes the introduction of reusable alternatives in the dining outlets, public areas, guest rooms and service areas. Both properties are 100% single-use plastic free across their entire properties.Additionally, to minimize the use of bottled water, they have implemented an in-house water bottling system. Guests now have access to purified water without the need for single-use plastic bottles, reusable glass bottles are now available.Tackling food waste is also a top priority, with an automated system installed that recognizes and categorizes foods into groups (eg. fruits, dairy, etc.) as they pass through the waste stream. This helps the hotels to understand waste patterns better and find ways to reduce food wastage.At Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai the apartment complex's cooling system has been upgraded with the traditional chiller replaced with an energy-efficient inverter chiller. This switch not only enhances cooling efficiency but also reduces electricity consumption.To add to their commitment to energy efficiency, motion sensor LED lights have been installed in the car parking area. This ensures that lights are only active when needed, thus reducing energy wastage. The property also supports the adoption of e-mobility, providing guests with the option to charge their electric vehicles. And to harness renewable energy sources, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai has installed a solar water heater for the swimming pool. This eco-friendly system not only reduces the carbon footprint but also cuts down on energy costs.At Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai, energy is monitored daily and fine-tuned based on consumption calculated on occupancy levels as well as walk-in guests to the hotel. A property wide use-reduction program brings: less water consumption via faucet aerators and less paper and ink cartridges via conversion to digital communications for both guests and back of house.For more information:Julia DziakhtsiarCluster Director of Marketing & CommunicationsMövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai | 19th Street Oud Metha | Postal Code 32733 | Dubai | United Arab Emirates+971 4 336 6000 | +971 55 3460570Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai | Corner Cairo Road and 46th St. Al Mamzar | Postal Code 92114 | Dubai | United Arab Emirates+971 4 607 2777 | +971 55 3460570

Bradley Cox

Green Globe

+1 310-337-3000

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn