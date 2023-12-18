Odisha Police Seizes Drugs Valued At RS 66 Lakhs, Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (IANS) The Special Crime Unit (SCU) of Commissionerate Police has arrested two drug peddlers and seized drugs valued at around Rs 66 lakhs from CRP Square area in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said.

Priyadarshi said that the illegal trade in drugs usually increases manifold every year during this period in view of the parties for New Year celebrations and various other occasions.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners of Police have also been instructed to remain more vigilant to check the illegal trade.

Sources said that acting on credible intelligence regarding the transportation of a substantial quantity of brown sugar via a Bolero pick-up from Jaleswar in Balasore district to Khordha, passing through Bhubaneswar, the team successfully intercepted the vehicle on National Highway-16 flyover at CRP Square on December 17.

They said that the two suspects were apprehended, and found in exclusive possession of 660 grams of brown sugar, valued at approximately Rs 66 Lakh.

The accused peddlers were identified as Sk Sadiruddin of Basta and Ajmer Khan of Jaleswar area in Balasore district.

They are suspected to be part of a network involved in transporting these dangerous substances for financial gain, from Jaleswar to the Khordha area.

The SCU has reportedly sought the court's permission to take the accused duo on remand to further unearth their network.

