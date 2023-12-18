High End Massage Chairs Market 2023 Is Expected To Dominate The Industry By 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global High End Massage Chairs Market research report 2023 includes Supply and Demands of the market, Research Methodologies, Manufacturing Cost, Raw Materials data. This Report Provides size, volume scale, challenges, chain analysis and forecast period up to 2030.

The High End Massage Chairs Market Scope and Overview Report for 2023 presents a detailed analysis of the latest trends in the global High End Massage Chairs market. The report covers new product launches, market contributions, partnerships, and mergers during the forecast period. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, including market segmentation and highlights the characteristics of the global market.

“It is expected that the market for the High End Massage Chairs will experience a notable expansion in the foreseeable future. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as a rise in individual spending, increased urbanization around the world, and greater adoption of innovative technologies. The market analysis also takes into account the potential impact of governmental and market regulations on the industry. ” Ask for a Sample Report

The High End Massage Chairs Market research report provides an extensive analysis of the market's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also offers clarity on the report's structure and highlights critical data points to assess the quality of the research. Furthermore, through 114 pages, tables, and figures, the High End Massage Chairs Market Research Report presents readers with a comprehensive view of the market, including an economic analysis of its size, share, trends, and growth potential up to 2030. The report's detailed insights make it an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the trajectory of the High End Massage Chairs Market during the review period.

BODYFRIEND

Bok Jung Scale Corp

Fujiiryoki

Inada

Panasonic

HUTECH

LG Electronics

Human Touch

OSIM

Osaki

Infinity

Daiwa

JPMedics

Brookstone

Luraco

Synca

Kahuna

AmaMedic

Kyota

Fujimedic Ogawa

Highlights

The global High End Massage Chairs market was valued at USD million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period 2023-2030. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

North American market for High End Massage Chairs is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

Asia-Pacific market for High End Massage Chairs is estimated to increase from USD million in 2023 to reach USD million by 2030, at a CAGR of Percentage during the forecast period of 2023 through 2030.

The key global manufacturers of High End Massage Chairs include BODYFRIEND, Bok Jung Scale Corp, Fujiiryoki, Inada, Panasonic, HUTECH, LG Electronics, Human Touch and OSIM, etc. in 2022, the world's top three vendors accounted for approximately Percentage of the revenue.

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for High End Massage Chairs, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding High End Massage Chairs.

The High End Massage Chairs market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume (K Units) and revenue (USD millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2030. This report segments the global High End Massage Chairs market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the High End Massage Chairs manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application and by regions.

The High End Massage Chairs market is a dynamic landscape that is shaped by various drivers and restraints. Factors such as the cost of production, availability of essential raw materials, and the strength of key competitors are some of the key drivers of the market. In addition, product line and width, segmentation by types and applications, expert research reports, statistical data, and future projections up to 2030 are also important drivers that impact the High End Massage Chairs market.

On the other hand, there are several restraints that affect the growth of the High End Massage Chairs market. These include slower High End Massage Chairs market growth in some countries, sales volume history and prediction, economic restraints faced by emerging countries, and various obstacles in the business market.

The High End Massage Chairs market has been segmented into three categories for the period under investigation, based on product type, end-use, and application. A comprehensive analysis of these categories has been conducted, along with evaluations of both the regional and global markets. The market research report also incorporates data from various sources regarding the competitive landscape of the industry.



$2000-$3000

$3000-$5000 Above $5000



Residential Commercial

Our team of skilled researchers has diligently ensured that every significant development related to the target market is incorporated into the report. The global market has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to changes in the market share and growth rates of several countries, regions, and sub-regions. These changes have been thoroughly analysed throughout the baseline period and subsequent phases of the High End Massage Chairs market research study.

Historical Year 2017 to 2022

Base Year - 2022

Forecast Period - 2023 to 2030

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy Spain

Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia South Korea

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East and South Africa



UAE

Saudi Arabia South Africa

The market intelligence study includes a demographics analysis to assist market participants in developing their product and marketing strategies.

The segmentation of the market can provide valuable insights for interested parties, business owners, and marketing specialists to understand the growth areas expected in different sectors. The tables, charts, and info-graphics in the market report provide essential information on supply chain management and distribution networks across various geographical locations.



What is the expected market size and growth rate of the High End Massage Chairs Industry?

What factors are driving the growth of this market?

Who are the top companies in this industry?

What are the different segments of the High End Massage Chairs market?

What is the High End Massage Chairs market?

What are the main factors that will impact the growth of the High End Massage Chairs market from 2023 to 2030? What is the expected market value for High End Massage Chairss during the period of 2023-2030?



Industry Size, Share, Growth and Projected Revenue | 2023-2030

Industry Dynamics - Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Investment Prospects

Industry Segmentation - In-depth Analysis by Application, By Types, and By Region Competitive Analysis - Top Key Players and other Prominent Players.

1 High End Massage Chairs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High End Massage Chairs

1.2 High End Massage Chairs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Market Value Comparison by Type (2023-2030)

1.2.2 USD2000-USD3000

1.2.3 USD3000-USD5000

1.2.4 Above USD5000

1.3 High End Massage Chairs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Market Value by Application: (2023-2030)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global High End Massage Chairs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue 2018-2030

1.4.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales 2018-2030

1.4.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Market Average Price (2018-2030)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 High End Massage Chairs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.4 Global High End Massage Chairs Industry Ranking 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.5 Global Key Manufacturers of High End Massage Chairs, Manufacturing Sites and Headquarters

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of High End Massage Chairs, Product Type and Application

2.7 High End Massage Chairs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.7.1 High End Massage Chairs Market Concentration Rate

2.7.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest High End Massage Chairs Players Market Share by Revenue

2.7.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.8 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 High End Massage Chairs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Market Size by Region: 2018 Versus 2022 Versus 2030

3.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Region: 2018-2030

3.2.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Region: 2018-2023

3.2.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Region: 2024-2030

3.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Region: 2018-2030

3.3.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Region: 2018-2023

3.3.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Region: 2024-2030

3.4 North America High End Massage Chairs Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.4.1 North America High End Massage Chairs Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.4.2 North America High End Massage Chairs Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.3 North America High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.4.4 U.S.

3.4.5 Canada

3.5 Europe High End Massage Chairs Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.5.1 Europe High End Massage Chairs Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.5.2 Europe High End Massage Chairs Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.3 Europe High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.5.4 Germany

3.5.5 France

3.5.6 U.K.

3.5.7 Italy

3.5.8 Russia

3.6 Asia Pacific High End Massage Chairs Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.6.1 Asia Pacific High End Massage Chairs Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.6.2 Asia Pacific High End Massage Chairs Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.3 Asia Pacific High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.6.4 China

3.6.5 Japan

3.6.6 South Korea

3.6.7 India

3.6.8 Australia

3.6.9 Taiwan

3.6.10 Indonesia

3.6.11 Thailand

3.6.12 Malaysia

3.6.13 Philippines

3.7 Latin America High End Massage Chairs Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.7.1 Latin America High End Massage Chairs Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.7.2 Latin America High End Massage Chairs Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.3 Latin America High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.7.4 Mexico

3.7.5 Brazil

3.7.6 Argentina

3.8 Middle East and Africa High End Massage Chairs Market Facts and Figures by Country

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High End Massage Chairs Market Size by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2030

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High End Massage Chairs Sales by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.3 Middle East and Africa High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Country (2018-2030)

3.8.4 Turkey

3.8.5 Saudi Arabia

3.8.6 U.A.E

4 Segment by Type

4.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Type (2018-2030)

4.1.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Type (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Type (2024-2030)

4.1.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Type (2018-2030)

4.2.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Type (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Type (2024-2030)

4.2.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue Market Share by Type (2018-2030)

4.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Price by Type (2018-2030)

5 Segment by Application

5.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Application (2018-2030)

5.1.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Application (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales by Application (2024-2030)

5.1.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Sales Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Application (2018-2030)

5.2.1 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Application (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue by Application (2024-2030)

5.2.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2030)

5.3 Global High End Massage Chairs Price by Application (2018-2030)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 BODYFRIEND

6.1.1 BODYFRIEND Corporation Information

6.1.2 BODYFRIEND Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 BODYFRIEND High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.1.4 BODYFRIEND High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.1.5 BODYFRIEND Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Bok Jung Scale Corp

6.2.1 Bok Jung Scale Corp Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bok Jung Scale Corp Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Bok Jung Scale Corp High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.2.4 Bok Jung Scale Corp High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Bok Jung Scale Corp Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Fujiiryoki

6.3.1 Fujiiryoki Corporation Information

6.3.2 Fujiiryoki Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Fujiiryoki High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.3.4 Fujiiryoki High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Fujiiryoki Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Inada

6.4.1 Inada Corporation Information

6.4.2 Inada Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Inada High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Inada High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Inada Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Panasonic

6.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Panasonic High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.5.4 Panasonic High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 HUTECH

6.6.1 HUTECH Corporation Information

6.6.2 HUTECH Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 HUTECH High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.6.4 HUTECH High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.6.5 HUTECH Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 LG Electronics

6.6.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

6.6.2 LG Electronics Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 LG Electronics High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.4.4 LG Electronics High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.7.5 LG Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Human Touch

6.8.1 Human Touch Corporation Information

6.8.2 Human Touch Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Human Touch High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.8.4 Human Touch High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Human Touch Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 OSIM

6.9.1 OSIM Corporation Information

6.9.2 OSIM Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 OSIM High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.9.4 OSIM High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.9.5 OSIM Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Osaki

6.10.1 Osaki Corporation Information

6.10.2 Osaki Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Osaki High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.10.4 Osaki High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Osaki Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Infinity

6.11.1 Infinity Corporation Information

6.11.2 Infinity High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Infinity High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.11.4 Infinity High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Infinity Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Daiwa

6.12.1 Daiwa Corporation Information

6.12.2 Daiwa High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Daiwa High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.12.4 Daiwa High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Daiwa Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 JPMedics

6.13.1 JPMedics Corporation Information

6.13.2 JPMedics High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 JPMedics High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.13.4 JPMedics High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.13.5 JPMedics Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Brookstone

6.14.1 Brookstone Corporation Information

6.14.2 Brookstone High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Brookstone High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.14.4 Brookstone High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Brookstone Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Luraco

6.15.1 Luraco Corporation Information

6.15.2 Luraco High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Luraco High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.15.4 Luraco High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Luraco Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Synca

6.16.1 Synca Corporation Information

6.16.2 Synca High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Synca High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.16.4 Synca High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Synca Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Kahuna

6.17.1 Kahuna Corporation Information

6.17.2 Kahuna High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Kahuna High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.17.4 Kahuna High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Kahuna Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 AmaMedic

6.18.1 AmaMedic Corporation Information

6.18.2 AmaMedic High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 AmaMedic High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.18.4 AmaMedic High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.18.5 AmaMedic Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Kyota

6.19.1 Kyota Corporation Information

6.19.2 Kyota High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Kyota High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.19.4 Kyota High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Kyota Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Fujimedic

6.20.1 Fujimedic Corporation Information

6.20.2 Fujimedic High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Fujimedic High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.20.4 Fujimedic High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Fujimedic Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Ogawa

6.21.1 Ogawa Corporation Information

6.21.2 Ogawa High End Massage Chairs Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Ogawa High End Massage Chairs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

6.21.4 Ogawa High End Massage Chairs Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Ogawa Recent Developments/Updates

7 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7.1 High End Massage Chairs Industry Chain Analysis

7.2 High End Massage Chairs Key Raw Materials

7.2.1 Key Raw Materials

7.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.3 High End Massage Chairs Production Mode and Process

7.4 High End Massage Chairs Sales and Marketing

7.4.1 High End Massage Chairs Sales Channels

7.4.2 High End Massage Chairs Distributors

7.5 High End Massage Chairs Customers

8 High End Massage Chairs Market Dynamics

8.1 High End Massage Chairs Industry Trends

8.2 High End Massage Chairs Market Drivers

8.3 High End Massage Chairs Market Challenges

8.4 High End Massage Chairs Market Restraints

9 Research Finding and Conclusion

10 Methodology and Data Source

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer



Continued...

Browse complete table of contents at - #TOC

