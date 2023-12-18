GME Supply Recruits President And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

GME Supply Company's ("GME") CEO, Caleb Messer, announced that the company has named Ryan Keogh as President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Ryan to the team," said Messer. "As our business continues to grow, so does its complexity. Ryan brings tremendous commercial and operational leadership experience to GME. He was the clear choice to join our team after an exhaustive national search based on his track record of leading high-growth companies through the changes they faced while simultaneously improving workforce engagement and culture. Ryan will help us remain true to ourselves as we continue to evolve."

Before joining GME, Ryan held several commercial and operational leadership positions, most recently as the Chief Commercial Officer, at the Pearlman Group, a multi-channel developer and distributor of supplies, tools, and equipment for specialty contractors.

Before the Pearman Group, Ryan led commercial and operational functions at businesses in the produce & food distribution industries. Ryan is a United States Army veteran with multiple combat deployments leading both conventional and Special Operations forces. He holds a Systems Engineering degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from Emory University.

"I could not be more excited about joining the great team at GME Supply," said Keogh. "They have distinguished themselves as world-class service partners for their customers and suppliers, and the dedicated team of employees throughout the US and Canada is truly their value proposition. As a digitally enabled distributor that leads with innovation and service, the GME Supply platform has unlimited potential. I'm honored to be a part of the next stage of GME's growth."

About GME Supply:

GME is North America's premier outfitter of fall protection, safety equipment, gear, and training for at-height workers, industry, and construction. GME is headquartered in Columbia, MO with facilities in or near Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Los Angeles, CA, Denver, CO, Binghamton, NY, and Toronto, ON. GME is a member of the 2022 Industrial Distribution "Big 50" and is a previous honoree of INC Magazine's Best Workplace Award. The company is also a repeat winner of Best Workplace, Member of the Year, and Safety Supplier of the Year honors in the prestigious Affiliated Distributors collective.

