(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk , the global leader in translation solutions, is honored to announce the inaugural Pocketalk Impact Award winners, a pioneering initiative designed to recognize and uplift community leaders actively fostering conversations and connections while breaking down language barriers within their communities.

Pocketalk Announces Inaugural Impact Award Winners

Continue Reading

"Each recipient of the inaugural impact awards has shown exemplary leadership in their organization to build more bridges, find common ground, and be more inclusive of all languages," explains Joe Miller, Pocketalk General Manager of North America.

COMMUNITY BUILDER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County Tax Collector

Nancy Millan, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector, has been awarded the prestigious Community Builder of the Year for her outstanding efforts in strengthening community bonds. Millan made history as the first Tax Collector in Florida to use Pocketalk handheld devices, revolutionizing customer interactions by translating speech and text. With industry-leading speed, accuracy, and ease of use, Pocketalk has significantly improved the overall customer experience at the Hillsborough County Tax Collector's office.

BRIDGE BUILDER AWARD

Winner: Electra Theodorides-Bustle, Senior Director- Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles

Electra Theodorides-Bustle, the Senior Director of the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles , is the recipient of the Bridge Builder Award for her exceptional work in facilitating meaningful conversations among diverse groups. Under her leadership, the Colorado DMV has become a global leader in customer service and communication. Utilizing Pocketalk devices, the DMV now communicates with customers in over 85 languages, providing real-time translation and interpretation. This innovative use of technology has enabled inclusivity and effective communication, bridging language gaps and enhancing the overall DMV experience.

YOUTH CHANGEMAKER AWARDS

Winner: West Ada School District, Boise, ID

West Ada School District is the recipient of the Youth Changemaker Award for their significant contributions to their community and the work being done to foster inclusion among their large ESL/ELL student population. West Ada is the largest school district in Idaho with approximately 40,000 students enrolled at their 58 schools. With 400 Pocketalk devices found across the district, they are directly addressing language barriers that have long existed in the community, which includes large immigrant and refugee populations. Thanks to the work being done by the West Ada School District, these young students are better equipped to flourish in their education and create bonds that will last a lifetime.

Winner: Aston Clinton Primary School, Aston Clinton, England

Aston Clinton Primary School

is honored with the Youth Changemaker Award for their outstanding contributions to the community and their dedicated efforts to foster inclusion. Educating around 400 students aged four to eleven, with approximately 5% facing language challenges, Aston Clinton Primary School has exemplified resilience in overcoming barriers to create an inclusive learning environment. Through the use of Pocketalk devices, generously donated to the school, they have successfully addressed language barriers, ensuring that every student, regardless of their linguistic background, can be successful.

"Thanks to the work of these leaders, and everyone else who's dedicated themselves to this cause, we're creating a world that is more inclusive, accessible, and humane," said Jessica O'Dwyer, Pocketalk General Manager of the United Kingdom and Europe.

The entire team at Pocketalk congratulates the winners and expresses gratitude to those making a positive impact in communities worldwide. The Pocketalk Impact Awards are a testament to the commitment to building bridges, fostering conversations, and creating a more connected and inclusive world.

ABOUT POCKETALK

Pocketalk is the global leader in connecting the world and facilitating conversation through the only translation solutions on the market that enable an authentic communication experience. Pocketalk, which is HIPAA and GDPR-compliant, connects people of all backgrounds through language translation - fast, easy, and most importantly, accurate translation. Developed, manufactured, and distributed by Sourcenext, the largest distributor and creator of software, hardware, and IoT products in Japan, Pocketalk officially launched in the U.S. in 2018 with headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. The company offers translation solutions through the handheld Pocketalk collection, cloud-based Pocketalk App, and enterprise solutions including Ventana. The two-way translation solutions can translate 84+ languages and be utilized anywhere in the world with an internet or data connection. To find more information or purchase Pocketalk, visit Pocketalk and follow us on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn to stay in touch with our latest updates.

SOURCE Pocketalk