MCA Launches Charitable Giving Program By Donating $100,000 To Local Non-Profits

The Durham Rescue Mission is Durham, NC's oldest and largest long-term homeless shelter, providing food, clothing, permanent supportive housing, vocational training, Biblical counseling, job placement, education, accountability and much more to broken men, women and children in Durham, Chapel Hill and Raleigh. Our doors are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Each year the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride will honor Firefighters, Police Officers, EMS Personnel, Corrections Officer, and K9's who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

MCA Day Grants targets community non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in four focus areas: First Responders, Military/Veterans, STEM and technical/vocational education, and public health/community needs. Eligible organizations are nominated by employees and selected by an employee committee based on alignment to focus areas, quality of application, program details, and financial stability.



Ten organizations across MCA's geographic footprint will each receive $10,000 grants for 2023. Nominated by MCA employees, the organizations include: