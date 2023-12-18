Suffolk Technologies Collaborates With Exodigo To Improve Built World Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Taps Proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Multi-Sensing Technology Platform for Multiple Sites Across the United States

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodigo , the leading innovator in non-intrusive underground discovery, today announced its completion of Suffolk Technologies ' prestigious BOOST program and the kickoff of its commercial engagement on several projects with the firm.

Exodigo, the leading innovator in non-intrusive underground discovery, announced its completion of Suffolk Technologies' prestigious BOOST program and the kickoff of its commercial engagement on several projects with the firm.

Continue Reading

BOOST, named the Accelerator of the Year by the Center for Real Estate Technology and Innovation, is a competitive program designed to ignite growth and equip pioneering built environment startups with the tools and connections to transform the industry. Exodigo was one of seven startups selected out of 212 global applicants to participate this year. By offering a revolutionary solution to map underground infrastructure without disruptive excavation and drilling, Exodigo stands at the forefront of creating safer, more cost-effective, and sustainable construction practices.

According to Parker Mundt, Vice President of Platform at Suffolk Technologies, "We were excited to work with Exodigo through the BOOST program because the technology platform has the potential to transform the way the entire industry designs and builds. The company's unique approach to non-intrusive underground discovery is already improving the way capital projects are conceived, built and executed by offering accurate insights that mitigate risk throughout the project lifecycle. We're excited to explore further opportunities for collaboration and are confident that Exodigo will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

After completing the program and proving the value of its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-sensor technology at BOOST's recent Demo Day in Boston, Exodigo is now working with Suffolk , the general contractor affiliated with Suffolk Technologies, to support multiple U.S. build sites in 2024. Suffolk is ranked #8 on Engineering News-Record's list of "Top CM-at-Risk Contractors." Through the ongoing commercial collaboration, Exodigo will provide underground mapping services for use cases from hospitals to airports spanning several states, including California, New York and Texas.

Exodigo CEO and Co-Founder Jeremy Suard stated, "We are immensely proud to have been part of the BOOST program and are excited about the opportunities we are exploring to work alongside Suffolk to deliver critical capital projects. We are committed to driving innovation in the built environment sector and look forward to collaborating with Suffolk to further our mission of non-intrusive discovery."

For additional information, please visit exodigo.



About

Exodigo:

Exodigo is the leading innovator in non-intrusive underground discovery, using AI and multi-sensor technology to provide comprehensive, accurate maps of underground infrastructure. The company's team has decades of experience in signal processing and AI from elite Israeli army intelligence units and is backed by top VC and industry investors. For more information, visit .

About Suffolk Technologies:

Suffolk Technologies is a venture capital platform funding the next generation of companies solving built environment challenges. Suffolk Technologies was recently recognized by AGC Partners as the #1 most active construction technology venture capital investor from 2018 to 2022. Led by Managing Partners Wan Li Zhu, Jit Kee Chin, and Puneet Mahajan, Suffolk Technologies invests in early and growth-stage startups transforming the built world across real estate and development, architecture, engineering and construction, property management, and smart cities. Leveraging Suffolk's expertise and broad network of industry leaders, Suffolk Technologies partners with visionary founders to accelerate industry-wide adoption of breakthrough innovations ranging from pre-product to growth stages.

For more information about Suffolk Technologies' strategy and investments, visit

SuffolkTech .



Contact:

Erica Camilo

Connexa Communications for Exodigo

[email protected]

1.610.639.5644

SOURCE Exodigo