STATEMENT BY GLENN J. CHAMANDY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Glenn J. Chamandy, former President and CEO and co-founder of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX: GIL) (NYSE: GIL ) (" Gildan " or the " Company "), today issued the following statement:
Contrary to media reports, I gave no ultimatum to
Gildan's board with respect to any strategy or potential acquisitions.
This is a sideshow to distract from the reaction the shareholders have had with respect to the board's handling of succession planning, in which I was not involved. I did not and could not orchestrate or control the events; the board conducted the process.
I do believe, it is essential that a leadership transition be conducted in a manner consistent with
Gildan's successful track record. Preserving our talent, culture and expertise - the pillars of our success - is vital. Obviously considering shareholder engagement is integral to the decision-making process.
SOURCE Glenn J. Chamandy
