(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVING, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise, announced a strategic corporate partnership with CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage service employees with children who face a life-altering health crisis, injury, death, or natural disaster.

Shawarma Press CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan said the partnership is important because CORE is the only national cause that is a direct provider of food and beverage operations employees with children who are struggling with difficult and challenging circumstances.

Sawsan Abublan, CEO and co-founder of Shawarma Press and shown second from right, joins store managers and the evening shift employees after cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the team at the Irving location. Abublan said she is proud to partner with CORE® because it is the only national cause that is a direct provider of food and beverage operations employees with children who are struggling with difficult and challenging circumstances.

Shawarma Press fosters a close-knit relationship with employees and their families. CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan cooked for employees at the Irving location shown here on Thanksgiving as well as for team members at the Dallas, Plano, and Georgetown locations.

"CORE's mission aligns perfectly with our brand's values of Social Responsibility and Community Service," said Abublan. "We highly value our employees at all Shawarma Press locations, and we believe supporting CORE is the best way to provide assistance to their families and children when they face unpredictable, life-altering situations."

CORE relies on a national network of corporate partners, sponsors, and donors to provide financial support and lend their voice to aid food and beverage operations employees with children who face qualifying circumstances. Partners raise funds and contribute financially, allowing CORE the ability to provide financial grants to qualifying restaurant employees. The grants are uniquely tailored to a grantee's specific circumstances and financial need, and can

cover rent, mortgage assistance, utilities, medical equipment, prescription costs, clothing, groceries, and other essential needs. Grants are available in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

"CORE's outstanding commitment to support the children of restaurant employees is also in harmony with our efforts at the store level to work with local non-profits and homeless shelters," added Abublan. "Restaurants across the country support the communities in which they serve, so CORE offers a unique opportunity to stand together to raise critical funds needed to help when life does not go as planned."

Shawarma Press announced its partnership in conjunction with CORE's annual Serving Up Hope campaign, spotlighting food and beverage employees. The campaign celebrates the hard work and dedication of restaurant employees across the nation from October 1 – December 31, raising funds for those who qualify for a CORE grant.

The majority of CORE grantees are single parents, with more than 60% being single mothers. In addition, more than 80% of CORE grants are due to a medical crisis and an average of 20%

of CORE grants help families navigating natural disasters.

Employees who may qualify for grants can work in any type of food or beverage service operation. Employees can apply online, or a family can be referred to COREgives . Grants are financial gifts, funded by the generosity of corporate sponsors, industry donors, partners, and the community.

"Without our amazing partners, we would not be able to serve so many restaurant employees and their families year after year," said Sheila Bennett, Executive Director of CORE. "We are so grateful for the support and enthusiasm shown by Shawarma Press for our cause. We welcome them to the CORE family and look forward to a long, successful relationship."

About Shawarma Press

Since opening its first restaurant in Irving, Texas, in 2017, award-winning Shawarma Press is the nation's leader in fast casual Mediterranean cuisine and the first authentic shawarma franchise. The brand is rapidly expanding with multiple locations in Texas and Georgia. Co-founders Sawsan Abublan and Ehap Sabri, Ph.D., are the recipients of Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers award as well as the Innovation Award presented by Franchise Update Media for the Most Innovative Supply Chain and Silver and Gold Stevie® Awards for Diversity & Inclusion. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence and has donated more than 20,000 meals to homeless shelters and non-profit organizations. Shawarma Press plans to open as many as 50 locations throughout the country in the next five years. For information about franchising, visit

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)



Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) is a national 501(c)3, dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent, spouse,

or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 2,000 families in 50 states, including D.C. and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply, or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives .

