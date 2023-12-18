Polymer Concrete Market To Hit USD 1,016.0 Million 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key companies covered in polymer concrete market the are Interplastic Corporation (U.S.), Dudick Inc. (U.S.), Forté Composites (U.S.), ULMA Architectural Solutions (Spain), BASF SE (Germany), Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) (India), Lidco Building Technologies (India), Kwik Bond Polymers (U.S.), ErgonArmor (U.S.), TPP Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), and many more players profiled. Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymer concrete market size was USD 611.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 723.8 million in 2023 to USD 1,016.0 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% over the study period. Polymer concrete combines a polymer resin matrix with aggregates such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel. The market expansion can be attributed to the escalating demand for long-lasting construction materials with an increase in public and private sector investments in infrastructure projects. Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure: List of Key Players Mentioned in the Polymer Concrete Market Report:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.0 % 2030 Value Projection USD 1,016.0 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 611.2 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 276 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Resin Type

By Technology By End - Use Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Polymer Concrete Market Growth Drivers The construction industry is increasingly emphasizing environmentally friendly and energy-efficient materials, and polymer concrete aligns well with these requirements.

Segmentation:

Polymer Resin Concrete Segment Held a Key Market Share Owing to Rising Usage in Various Applications

Based on type, the market for polymer concrete is subdivided into polymer resin concrete, polymer cement concrete, and polymer impregnated concrete. The polymer resin concrete segment registered a major market share. The segment growth can be credited to the increasing product deployment in numerous applications such as architectural elements, countertops, and high-strength applications.

Infrastructure Segment Holds Major Share Driven by Numerous Advantages Including Lower Maintenance Cost

By end-use industry, the market for polymer concrete is segregated into industrial, commercial, residential, and infrastructure. The infrastructure segment accounts for a key market share. This can be attributed to the various advantages including lower maintenance cost, escalated resistance to extreme environmental conditions, and durability.

Based on geography, the market for polymer concrete is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an account of the major industry trends. It further delves into the key factors impelling the market expansion over the forthcoming years. The report presents an overview of the key strategies deployed by leading companies to strengthen their industry footing. It also presents an analysis of the market on the basis of numerous segments.

Drivers and Restraints:

Industry Value to Rise Due to Escalating Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Materials

The polymer concrete market growth is being propelled by the rising emphasis on energy-efficient and environmentally friendly materials. This is due to their various benefits such as larger lifespan, lower carbon footprint, and recyclability.

However, the high costs associated with polymer concrete may hinder industry expansion.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Registered Major Share Owing to Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development

The Asia Pacific held a valuation of USD 265.6 million in 2022. The regional polymer concrete market share recorded a dominating position in the global market. The growth can be attributed to the growing investments in infrastructure development in countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asian nations.

The North America market expansion is being driven by numerous factors. These include expanding infrastructure projects and the growing demand for sustainable construction materials.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Provide a Range of Products to Strengthen Market Position

Key industry players offer various products for numerous applications. Companies are also establishing robust distribution networks and setting up extensive regional presence. These steps are being undertaken to strengthen their market positions.

Key Industry Development:

April 2022 : Tnemec Company, Inc completed the acquisition of LavaCrete with an agreement with St. Louis-based ProPolymer Coatings. The acquisition has helped the company in the expansion of its product portfolio.

