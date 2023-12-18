Medigus: Jeffs' Brands Signs A Non-Binding Letter Of Intent To Invest In A Remote Wireless Electric Charging Technology Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jeffs' Brands will hold a 70% interest in a new company to be incorporated that will develop laser- based charging solutions for drones and unmanned aircrafts

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies, and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced that on December 15, 2023, Jeffs' Brands Ltd. (“Jeffs' Brands”) (owned 34.87% by Medigus) a data-driven E-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced the signing of an additional non-binding letter of intent (“LOI") with Sky Growth Partners Ltd. (“Sky Growth”), to invest in advanced laser- based wireless charging technology systems, for the remote charging of drones and unmanned aircrafts (the“Investment”).

The LOI follows Jeffs' Brands' announcement from November 29, 2023, in which the board of directors resolved to identify potential strategic transactions, in the field of advanced technologies, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value.

According to the LOI, Sky Growth will establish and transfer all of its rights in the technology to a new Israeli company that will develop, manufacture and market the technology ("NewCo"). Following an investment of $2.5 million by Jeffs' Brands, it will hold a 70% equity interest in NewCo. The LOI also includes certain milestone conditions that if achieved by NewCo, will grant the founders, for no additional consideration, additional equity interests in NewCo.

NewCo plans on developing a technological system based on a pending patent. The system will enable wireless charging for drones and unmanned aircrafts. Unlike conventional charging methods, that rely on cumbersome cables, robust infrastructure, pads and more, Digital Light Processing (DLP) wireless charging systems utilizes precision laser to transmit energy wirelessly to infrastructure, drones, unmanned aircraft and other platforms. This technology eliminates the need for physical connectors, making the charging process more efficient, seamless, convenient and enabling new technologies to be developed and adopted, for various uses, such as commercial drone applications.

The Investment is subject to the successful completion of due diligence, the execution of binding definitive agreements with respect to the Investment and compliance with any regulatory requirements and approvals.

