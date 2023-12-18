Notification Of Executives And Related Parties Transactions With Nilfisk Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties' regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an 'Initial notification' regarding the sale of 4,020 shares in Nilfisk by Petros Kapelles, Chief Operations Officer. The shares have been sold on December 13, 2023 at a total price of 442,948.80 DKK.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Petros Kapelles



2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title Chief Operations Officer

b) Initial notification /amendment Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code 529900FSU45YYVLKB451



4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /Securities code Shares: Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293



b) Transaction type Sale of shares at market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 110.18 per share

Volume: 4,020 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: 4,020

- Aggregated price: DKK 442,948.80

e) Date of the transaction: December 13, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007





Attachment

32 Announcement_18122023_Transaction of shares