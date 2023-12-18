Vitamin D Testing Market Projected To Experience A Robust CAGR Of 9.17% Between 2021 And 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the latest study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the vitamin D testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.17%, between 2021 and 2028.A Key growth driver for the Vitamin D testing market is the rising adverse health issues that come from having Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is essential to maintain phosphorus homeostasis, calcium, and others for a healthy body and the deficiency of vitamin D has been considered a global health problem due to bone hypomineralization disorder known as osteomalacia. Vitamin D deficiency has also been associated with several infectious diseases, respiratory tract infections, and other diseases, which can include muscle weakness, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, cancers, autoimmune diseases , cardiovascular diseases, and vertebrae fractures later in one's life.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the vitamin D testing market. For instance, in February 2023, Hurdle launched a vitamin D home-testing product that will provide lab-quality results. It is branded under Chronomics and will be sold to the public through Chronomics. This testing kit contains a variety of tools for the collection of your blood which will be sent to the lab for testing and the results will be delivered virtually in less than 3 days. This product helps reduce the trouble of traveling to the lab for vitamin D testing and boosts the vitamin D testing market.Access sample report or view details:The global vitamin D testing market, based on product, is categorized into three types. 25-Hyrdroxy vitamin D testing, 1,25-Hyrdroxy vitamin D testing, and 24,25-Hyrdroxy vitamin D testing. 25-Hyrdroxy vitamin D testing is the most accurate testing that is available in the vitamin D testing market and is done through a blood sample collection.The global vitamin D testing market, based on application, is categorized into two types. Clinical testing and research testing. Vitamin D testing is done to determine whether a person has enough vitamin D to support their normal bodily functions.The global vitamin D testing market, based on technique, is categorized into five types. Radioimmunoassay, ELISA, HPLC, LC-MS, and others. Radioimmunoassay makes use of antibodies to detect the amount of vitamin D in the blood sample collected.The global vitamin D testing market, based on indication, is categorized into four types. Osteoporosis, malabsorption, vitamin D deficiency, and others. Osteoporosis is a form of bone disease that weakens the strength of bones and increases the risk for bone breakage, which commonly occurs when an individual has vitamin D deficiency.North America is expected to grow in the global vitamin D testing market during the forecasted period. The key factor to the growth in North America is the rising cases of osteoporosis in the population of North America. Osteoporosis is a disease that affects the bone by making it weaker and prone to breaking. It has been estimated that approximately 10 million Americans have osteoporosis and 44 million with low bone density, which increases the risk for the disease. It has also been estimated that half of the adults who are above the age of 50 are at risk of breaking their bones and should be cautious about osteoporosis. Due to this, there will be a rise in vitamin D testing for taking measures against the occurrence of diseases related to vitamin D deficiency.The research contains several key players from the vitamin D testing market, such as Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG, BIOMÉRIEUX, DiaSorin S.p.A., Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Inc. (BD), and Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.The market report segments the vitamin D testing market as following:.By Producto25-Hyrdroxy vitamin D testingo1,25-Hyrdroxy vitamin D testingo24,25-Hyrdroxy vitamin D testing.By ApplicationoClinical testingoResearch testing.By TechniqueoRadioimmunoassayoELISAoHPLCoLC-MSoOthers.By IndicationoOsteoporosisoMalabsorptionoVitamin D deficiencyoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Abbott.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd..Siemens Healthineers AG.Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.BIOMÉRIEUX.DiaSorin S.p.A..Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Beckman Coulter, Inc. (BD).Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Natural Vitamin E Market:.Cognition Supplements Market:.Global Adult Vitamin Gummies Market:

