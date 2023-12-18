Four Arrested For Insurance Policy Fraud, Duping 60 People In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 28 (IANS) The Gurugram Cyber Crime Police said on Monday that they have busted a fake insurance policy racket and arrested four persons who duped at least 60 people.

Police said that the suspects used to call victims posed as insurance company officials and duped people in the name of solving their insurance policy problem.

Police said that on May 6 they received a complaint that the suspects had duped a victim worth Rs 1.97 crore in the name of solving the problem of the insurance policy.

After verifying the complainant's facts a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC including the IT Act at the Police Station Cyber Crime police station (East) Gurugram.

Based on a complaint police arrested the gang on Saturday and took them on five days police remand.

The accused have been identified as Parvinder alias Bhura, Mohit Kaushik, and Akash Saxena residents of Ghaziabad and Vijay Singh resident of Sector-49, Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that during interrogation the accused revealed that they had committed the crime by posing as an insurance policy officer.

"They introduced themselves as the complaint officer of the insurance company and lured the victim to get the complaint resolved and received money for file charges, TDS charges and office file charges and duped the victim of Rs 1.97 crore.” ACP (crime) said.

He said that the accused have duped around 60 people in the name of giving insurance or loan and committed fraud worth Rs 6 crore.

