Hall Of Fame Village To Host Foreverlawn Faith Leadership Event Featuring Craig Groeschel And Tim Tebow On February 22

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village is set to host the ForeverLawn Faith Leadership Event at the Hall of Fame Village bringing together business leaders and ministry leaders for a night of inspiration, motivation, and empowerment. The ForeverLawn Faith Leadership Event will take place on Thursday, February 22, 2024, from 6 PM to 10 PM at the Center for Performance located on the campus of Hall of Fame Village.

ForeverLawn Faith Leadership Event at the Hall of Fame Village promises an evening of inspired insight from respected faith leaders, including Life Church's Founder and Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel and football great Tim Tebow. Groeschel, a prolific author and podcast host, will share insights on leadership and faith, while Tebow, a two-time national champion and best-selling author, will inspire with his faith-based approach to leadership. The event will also feature musical artist Mack Brock, along with local speakers Bishop Johnson from The House of the Lord and Mike Cameneti from Faith Family Church, adding diverse perspectives to enrich the experience.

ForeverLawn Faith Leadership Event at the Hall of Fame Village is a remarkable gathering that uniquely bridges and brings together faith and leadership. It's an opportunity for our community to come together, learn from distinguished speakers, and leave with a renewed sense of purpose," said Vic Gregovits, Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Hall of Fame Village.

"ForeverLawn is a proud sponsor of this incredible event helping to create people of impact who want to grow in their faith and leadership," said John Regas, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ForeverLawn. "Everyone is a leader in some aspect of life, whether at home, work, church, school, or in their community.

We all need sources of inspiration to be our best."

"The Hall of Fame Village and all that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is building has the power to change the landscape of Stark County and Northeast Ohio in so many powerful ways," shared Jason

Lantz, Pastor, RiverTree Christian Church. "Learning from accomplished leaders like Craig and Tim about how faith can lead to success in business and discovering their strategies for effectively leading a ministry or team, will have a positive and unifying impact on our community."

Tickets for the event will be available through

Ticketmaster, with general on-sale starting on December 20. Attendees can choose from four ticket options: General Admission ($79), Reserved Seating ($99), Golden Circle access ($150), and a Meet & Greet opportunity ($250), which includes an exclusive interaction with Craig Groeschel and Tim Tebow.

The event is presented in partnership with Northeast Productions, a leading full-service production company specializing in faith-based events. With a rich history spanning over 35 years, Northeast Productions has curated and managed some of the nation's most notable music festivals, concerts, and tours. Their flagship event, the Alive Music Festival, held at

Atwood Lake Park in Mineral City, Ohio, has attracted over 1.5 million attendees, becoming one of the largest and longest-running faith-based music festivals in the country.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village , a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making every experience one-of-a-kind for fans throughout its six venues-Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit .

About Northeast Productions:

Northeast Productions is a renowned full-service production company with a specialization in faith-based events. With over 35 years of experience, the company has organized nationally recognized music festivals, concerts, and tours, including the acclaimed Alive Music Festival.

About Alive Music Festival:

The Alive Music Festival is one of the nation's premier faith-based music festivals, drawing over 20,000 attendees each year. With a diverse lineup of artists and speakers, the festival offers a unique experience of music, camping, outdoor adventure, and community.

