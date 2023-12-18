Bioenergy Devco Applauds COP28 Initiative To Reduce Food Waste

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EPA Unveils National Food Waste Prevention Draft at COP28 with Emphasis on Anaerobic Digestion for Sustainable Food Waste Management

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioenergy Devco (BDC), the North American division of BTS Bioenergy, LLC and global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of anaerobic digestion facilities, commends The United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) announcement of a new Draft National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste. Unveiled by EPA Administrator Michael Regan at COP28, the strategy takes a collaborative, whole-of-government approach to expanding organics recycling infrastructure and meeting their 50% food waste reduction goal by 2030 with the FDA.

"The EPA's emphasis on anaerobic digestion as a preferred method for sustainable food waste management reinforces the importance of our work," said Shawn Kreloff, CEO of Bioenergy Devco. "This serves as a catalyst for expanding adoption of anaerobic digestion to divert more food waste from landfills and harness its potential for renewable energy and nutrients."

Food waste is a major challenge in the United States, with over one-third of the food produced never reaching consumers, squandering valuable resources and contributing to environmental harm. Much of this waste is sent to landfills, where it decomposes and produces methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

The Food Waste Prevention draft aims to support policies that incentivize food loss and waste prevention through organics recycling. It specifically endorses channeling grant funding to improve anaerobic digestion and community composting infrastructure as key tools for sustainability. Anaerobic digestion (AD) is a biological process that breaks down organic materials in an oxygen-free environment. This process not only generates biogas, a valuable source of renewable energy, but also produces digestate or biosolids, nutrient-rich products that can be employed as fertilizers or soil amendments.

The EPA has emphasized the importance of avoiding landfills due to their substantial negative environmental impact. The agency's October study found that 58% of methane emissions from landfills come from yard and food organics waste.

Anaerobic digestion addresses the problems of energy burdens required from incineration as a method of waste disposal while harnessing food waste's potential for renewable energy and nutrients. This makes it vital for reducing greenhouse gasses and furthering environmental sustainability.

As a global leader in anaerobic digestion, Bioenergy Devco remains committed to recycling food waste from landfills, generating renewable energy, producing nutrient-rich soil amendments, and building a more circular economy.

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco has built 250 and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

Media Contact

Jessica Whidt

Warner Communications

[email protected]

702-539-1596

SOURCE Bioenergy Devco