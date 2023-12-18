Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe To Unveil Sweet Sensations In Conroe, Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CONROE, Texas, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A family-friendly sweet shop, Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe, announces its official launch slated for January 2024. Behind this unique concept is the Guynes family, who have deep roots in Montgomery County, and believe in hard work and giving back to the community. Their mission is for Yeti Eddy to become a beloved household name to residents and guests alike as a result of their values-based culture, quality product offerings, and extraordinary customer experience.

The idea of Yeti Eddy was born around 2018 when the family was dreaming about their family's "2020 vision." They wanted to start something new that would be unique and bring people together. A theme slowly emerged based on two sibling Yetis from the Arctic, Eddy and Betty, who would bring their icy treats and candies to Texas. Leading the organization will be mother and daughter, Linda and

Corrie, who find working together a dream come true.

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe will offer signature shaved ice creations with a premium ice cream base, gourmet syrups and drizzles, and a colorful variety of toppings. Milkshakes, freshly baked cookies (with all-natural ingredients), and bean-to-cup coffees and espresso will also be on the menu.

The candy shop section will house a kaleidoscope of more than 50 varieties of bulk sweet and savory treats, each available for purchase by the pound. From nostalgic classics to contemporary confections, their carefully curated selection will appeal to kids of all ages.

Prominently featured in the brand's merchandise area patrons will discover Yeti Eddy and his little sister, Yeti Betty. They can be found on

t-shirts, hoodies, caps and hats galore.

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe promises an atmosphere of fun for the entire family! Doors will open in Conroe in January 2024, followed by their grand opening in the spring.

About Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe

Yeti Eddy Shaved Ice & Candy Shoppe is a unique concept coming to Conroe, Texas in January 2024. They will offer signature shaved ice creations, specialty treats, and unique gifts. Committed to a culture of family values, premium products and extraordinary customer experience, Yeti Eddy is destined to become a beloved household name in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit

yetieddy !

