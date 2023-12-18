Cyber Insurance Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR Of 26.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cyber insurance market size is projected to reach USD 84.62 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030. Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyber insurance market size was valued at USD 13.33 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 84.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% over the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its latest research report, titled“Cyber Insurance Market Forecast, 2024-2030”. The surge can be credited to an increase in the protection of businesses from the cost of internet-based attacks affecting IT infrastructure, information governance, and information policy. Standalone Segment to Emerge Prominent Owing to Advantage of Maximum Coverage.

Request a Free Sample PDF:

Key Industry Development: April 2022 – Zurich Australian Insurance Ltd. introduced a new insurance solution for medium and small-sized enterprises in New Zealand. The move helped in tackling the high levels of underinsurance among SMEs. September 2021 – Zurich Insurance Group collaborated with BOXX Insurance, a Toronto-based insur-tech firm. The company, through collaborating with BOXX, aims to strengthen its customer-focused solution of cyber protection for its customers and partners. February 2021 – The Chubb Corporation launched insurance products for digital consumers under its BLINK suit. The BLINK products are personal cyber protection and are available in 25 States.

Key Takeaways

Cyber insurance market size in North America was USD 4.89 billion in 2022.

Industry Growth Boosted Due to Increase in Cyber Attacks

Solution Segment to Gain Traction Due to Rise in the Number of Data Breaches

First-Party Segment to Register Notable Expansion Due to Increasing Cases Industry Players Enter into Collaborative Agreements to Secure Competitive Edge

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Companies leading the global Cyber Insurance Market are Travelers Indemnity Company (U.S.), AXA XL (U.S.), Chubb (Switzerland), American International Group, Inc. (U.S.), Beazley Group (U.K.), AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (Bermuda), CNA Financial Corporation (U.S.), BCS Financial Corporation (U.S.), The Hanover Insurance, Inc. (U.S.), Zurich Insurance (Switzerland).

Browse Complete Report Details:

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 26.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 84.62 Billion Base Year 2022 Cyber Insurance Market Size in 2022 USD 13.33 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered Insurance Type, Coverage Type, Enterprise Size, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Owing to Rising Number of Data Breaches and Cyberattacks

One of the pivotal factors impelling cyber insurance market growth is the upsurge in data breaches and cyberattacks across the globe. Various industries such as healthcare, BFSI, and retail are being greatly directed by hackers on account of the huge amount of saved customer data. These attacks affect various industries including education, healthcare, BFSI, and retail. These industries are being affected by the risks of rising digitalization, online shopping, mobile banking, electronic medical records, and digital payment.

However, the industry expansion is likely to be hampered by the high cost of premium insurance policies. Cyber insurance is beneficial to several industries with protection against threats and cybercrimes. The price hike by several companies is hindering its renewal and continuation.





Segmentation

By Insurance Type



Standalone Tailored

By Coverage Type



First-party Liability Coverage

By Enterprise Size



SMEs Large Enterprise

By End-user



Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing Others (Government, Travel & Tourism)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:





Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Rising Online Gaming Demand

North America holds the highest global cloud gaming market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for online gaming solutions. Also, adequate availability of internet infrastructure is expected to bolster the regional market growth. North America market size stood at USD 4.89 billion in 2022. The upsurge is being driven by the growing risk of data loss and increasing cyberattacks. The industry growth is impelled by the enforcement of strict policy and the robust government regulations in the U.S.

Europe is the second leading region for cloud gaming solutions. The regional growth is attributable to rising investment and collaborations among the leading market players.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to record a considerable surge over the study period driven by the increasing risks and ransom attacks in the region. The regional growth is further impelled by the escalating government investments in a range of countries including China, South Korea, India, and Japan.





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Ink Partnership Agreements to Expand Geographical Footprint

Major cyber insurance companies are centered on the adoption of a range of initiatives for the expansion of their geographical footprints. These initiatives include acquisitions, partnership agreements, mergers, and the rollout of new solutions. Other steps comprise an escalation in research activities. Additional steps include increasing participation in trade fairs and conferences.





Quick Buy - Cyber Insurance Market Research Report:





FAQ's

How big is the Cyber Insurance Market?

Cyber Insurance Market size was USD 13.33 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 84.62 billion by 2030.

How fast is the Cyber Insurance Market growing?

The Cyber Insurance Market will exhibit a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: ...

Attachment

Cyber Insurance Market