Grant Of Options To Directors And Officers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. , (“Arch” or the“Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that its Board of Directors has granted a total of 350,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).



The grant of 350,000 stock options to the directors and officers represents remuneration for serving on the board and managing the Company's affairs for the annual period ending April 1, 2024.

Each of these stock options is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $1.50 per share for a period of ten years, effective Dec 15, 2023 and will be subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a late-stage clinical trial company focused on preventing inflammation and acute organ injury. The Company is developing new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, kidneys, and liver via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway and are relevant for common injuries and diseases where organ inflammation is an unmet problem.

The Company has 62,755,633 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of our future performance, liquidity and capital resources, as well as the ongoing clinical development of our drug candidates targeting the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, including the outcome of our clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok), the successful commercialization and marketing of our drug candidates, whether we will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe and other countries, our ability to raise capital to fund our business plans, the efficacy of our drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by our competitors, our ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and our ability to protect, our intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in our most recent annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis under the heading“Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words“believe”,“may”,“plan”,“will”,“estimate”,“continue”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including our most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

